2023 NFL draft: Bears, Texans battle for No. 1 overall pick in Week 18

It’s down to the #Texans and #Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are the scenarios via @NFLResearch: pic.twitter.com/lDAYLGZV0S — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2023

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft comes down to two teams.

The Houston Texans currently have the inside track, thanks to a league-worst 2-13-1 record. But the 3-13 Chicago Bears are right on their heels, and could overtake them depending on how Week 18 shakes out.

If the Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts in this week’s regular-season finale, and the Bears lose to the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago would jump Houston in the draft order and secure this year’s top selection.

With star quarterback Justin Fields already ruled out for Sunday’s game, it feels like a foregone conclusion that the Vikings will take care of business against the Bears.

Despite their lowly record, the Texans have played some impressively competitive games this year, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them beat a 4-11-1 Colts team.

If the Bears do manage to land the No. 1 pick, don’t be surprised if they hold a bidding war between quarterback-needy teams who will want to jump ahead of the Texans at No. 2 overall to grab their choice of franchise passer prospects at the top of this year’s class.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: Who rises, falls in latest 2-round forecast?

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire