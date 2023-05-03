2023 NFL draft: The Athletic names Bills’ class 8th best in league

The Athletic really liked what the Buffalo Bills did at the 2023 NFL draft.

Following the conclusion of the event, every draft class from all 32 NFL teams were ranked side-by-side by the outlet. The Bills finished in great standing at No. 8 overall.

Overall, Buffalo’s finish was the fourth-best in the AFC. In terms of the division, the Bills were at the top. The closest AFC East foe was the New England Patriots at No. 16.

By the end of the draft, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane ended up conducting four trades. That helped the team end up with six total selections while adding a few for 2024.

Of those, The Athletic praised two: Dalton Kincaid and Nick Broeker.

Kincaid, Buffalo’s top selection, required an extra selection in a trade up. But the Bills still got a playmaker that was heavily praised.

Broeker, a seventh rounder, was called a great fit for the offense Buffalo runs. The offensive lineman was called a “Day 3 pick that could surprise” by The Athletic.

Admittedly, he’ll need some time to bring his game together as a late-round selection. However, any time a Round 7 player can bring something to the table, it’s welcomed.

Here’s The Athletic‘s full breakdown on both Kincaid and Broeker:

Favorite pick: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah I loved what Buffalo did on Day 2, adding a plug-and-play guard and toolsy linebacker with upside. But I keep returning to the Kincaid pick as one of my favorite fits in the entire draft. Kincaid can be a starting slot receiver for Josh Allen and give the offense an extra dimension it has been searching for the last few seasons. I can easily make an argument that Kincaid is the best pass catcher in this draft, regardless of position. Day 3 pick who could surprise: Nick Broeker, G, Ole Miss A good value pick in the seventh round, Broeker is a strong, assignment-sound player. He might not have the explosiveness or knock-back power desired at the position, but when his technique and leverage remain on the same page, Broeker stays attached and loses slowly. He has experience outside at left tackle but projects as immediate depth at guard. He is a great fit for the Bills’ scheme.

Story continues

Related

Way-too-early 2024 NFL draft mock: Bills could be in market for receiver Mel Kiper Jr.: Bills earn 'B' grade for 2023 NFL draft class 7 takeaways from the Bills' 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire