2023 NFL draft: An Anthony Richardson slide could pay off big for the Steelers

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, there is a real possibility that former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson Jr. could slide in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft if he isn’t taking in the top five picks.

Rapoport noted that Richardson could be a target of a team like the Seattle Seahawks or Minnesota Vikings later in the round if he falls out of the Top 10. Why does this matter to the Pittsburgh Steelers? Well, the Steelers are sitting there with the No. 17 pick overall and have no need for a quarterback.

If Richardson makes it to the Steelers pick, Pittsburgh’s phone is going to ring and general manager Omar Khan needs to listen.

The Steelers have some fairly straightforward draft needs, any of which could be filled by picking a half dozen picks later, especially if it means they can parlay that pick into an extra pick or two this year.

Pittsburgh was on the other end of this last year when quarterback Kenny Pickett slid in the first round and landed right in their laps.

From NFL Draft Kickoff: If Anthony Richardson falls, we pinpointed a few possible landing spots, while also checking into who would be willing to slide back and accumulate picks. pic.twitter.com/YIIpfJuJAZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire