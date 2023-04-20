2023 NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson scouting report

One of the most intriguing players in the entire draft and one with also potentially the highest ceiling we have seen our of a quarterback since Cam Newton, it will be interesting if teams take a chance on the ultra talented quarterback during the 2023 draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Florida superstar:

Vitals

Height: 6’4

Weight: 232

Class: Sophomore

Strengths

Immediately when you watch the tape of Anthony Richardson, you see an immense amount of untapped potential. Why that was never fully realized is certainly debatable between how the coaching staff used him in Florida, his inexperience as a starter, or for the detractors the fact he will not be able to flesh out his physical gifts into NFL quarterback form. His arm is the strongest in the class, and his athleticism is truly next level. Richardson looks like a gazelle running in the open field, and has enough agility to weave between tacklers with ease or burst through them with his raw strength given he is the size of your average NFL linebacker.

His speed and running ability are among the best in the class as well. Though his offense was not necessarily designed to highlight his ultra athleticism, it is clear when he does run he is a threat to take it to the house on any given play. It also allows Richardson to make plays outside the pocket, evade sacks, and buy enough time for receivers to get open to connect for a big play.

He combined these feats to put up over 3,200 combined yards and 20 touchdowns in just his first year as a full-time starter for the Gators. He showed immense flashes each and every game, and you can catch a glimpse of what might be with Richardson, which is a Josh Allen-level player that is absolutely worth taking to try and develop into that.

Weaknesses

It goes without saying that Richardson lacks polish at the position as he is only a one-year starter and just coming off of his sophomore season with the team and it showed up on tape a significant amount in his mechanics, decision-making, and defensive processing. He has a problem of routinely missing open passes and attempting to overextend himself to make a throw into a closed window when other options are available, and while ultimately his physical ability was able to overcome a lot of these issues, it will be a process in ensuring he can be polished enough for the NFL.

While not as raw as some other quarterbacks who have come out recently, Richardson will need to hammer down some of the more routine mechanical techniques and spend time with coaches on both the practice field and in the film room to be given the chance to start. This does not signify an inability to master these things, as he has shown great progress throughout the year in defensive recognition. It is just his inexperience out of the gate.

Projection

Anthony Richardson will likely be the polarizing point of the draft, capable of going anywhere from the top five to all the way out of the first round should no team be willing to take the risk. He is not a two to three-year project at the position and his physical skillset places him within the ranks to play in the NFL. It is just a matter of whether a coaching staff can set him up in his fundamentals and develop them. He may even be suited to start day one in an offense taking full advantage of his physical capabilities surrounding him with play action, read option, and a consistent running attack.

Projection: Top 15 pick

