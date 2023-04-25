2023 NFL draft: 9 players Giants could select at No. 25

The New York Giants hold the 25th overall selection in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City on Thursday night.

Here is a quick rundown of nine possible players they could use that selection on — assuming general manager Joe Schoen doesn’t trade back.

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

The mock draft community and other experts insist the Giants are in dire need of wide receiver help despite beefing up their wide receiver room this offseason.

Jordan Addison is a versatile athlete who could fit in as both an outside threat and a slot man.

Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

The 6-foot, 197-pound Deonte Banks ran a blistering 4.35 at the NFL combine and his draft stock has been climbing almost daily as he makes the rounds on private visits. He’s versatile and talented and could be gone well before general manager Joe Schoen is on the clock. But if not…

Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

The 6-foot, 190-pound Alabama standout projects more as a safety than a corner in the NFL but the Giants won’t care. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will see Brain Branch as a weapon and use him in multiple roles.

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Almost a carbon copy of last year’s second-round pick, Wan’Dale Robinson, Zay Flowers can help the Giants on both offense and special teams with his speed and elusiveness.

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

A legitimate deep threat that can take the top off of defenses. Jalin Hyatt is the home-run hitter the Giants are seeking to spread the field and open up the offense.

Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

The long, lean target the Giants are craving at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, Quentin Johnston would fit in a group that mainly consists of slot receivers and side threats.

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

If Joey Porter Jr. falls to No. 25, the Giants will have a hard time passing. He is big at 6-foot-2 and a half and 193 pounds and ran the 40 in 4.43 seconds at the NFL combine. Tough player that would upgrade the Giants’ secondary immediately.

John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota

The quarterback touches the football on each offensive play but before he does, the center has to snap it to him. The Giants haven’t had a solid one in years and John Michael Schmitz is a classic prospect. They have met with him and are said to be interested.

Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

The Giants are still seeking inside linebacker help even after inking the Colts’ Bobby Okereke to a lucrative free-agent deal. Trenton Simpson is a superior athlete at 6-foot-2 and 235-pound, and would be a playmaker who coordinator Wink Martindale could make into a star.

