2023 NFL draft: 8 Steelers prospects to watch in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl

There is no game on the college football bowl schedule with more talent on the field than the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. The Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are both stacked with talent and the Pittsburgh Steelers need to pay attention when it comes to the 2023 NFL draft. Here are eight guys to watch in this college football playoff semi-final.

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Top offensive lineman in the draft and a complete left tackle prospect.

Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Experienced, athletic tackle who excels in run blocking.

Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

Fast, quick-twitch edge rusher who finishes plays.

Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

Freakish athlete and something of a defensive end/linebacker tweener.

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg

Leader on the field and highly productive.

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Top cornerback in the draft with tons of experience and confidence.

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

Huge, powerful player who is a natural right tackle.

Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Massive dual-threat weapon who is impossible to defend.

