2023 NFL draft: 7 mid-round prospects for the Steelers to consider
Most fans believe the NFL draft is won in the first round but in a deep draft class like this one, the mid-round picks will be just as important for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to rebuild. Here are seven guys the Steelers could target in the third or fourth-round range for Pittsburgh to keep an eye on.
OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Powerful run blocker who finishes players with intensity.
OT Carter Warren, Pitt
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Technician with great feet and a solid punch.
DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Huge interior defensive lineman with a quick first step and tremendous power.
EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Freakish athlete and tweener who can rush the passer.
CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Physical, confident man cornerback with lots of experience.
LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Smart, natural leader and highly productive as inside linebacker.
CB DJ Turner, Michigan
Long rangy cornerback with elite speed.
DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Powerful run stuffer and pure nose tackle.