2023 NFL draft: 7 mid-round prospects for the Steelers to consider

Most fans believe the NFL draft is won in the first round but in a deep draft class like this one, the mid-round picks will be just as important for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to rebuild. Here are seven guys the Steelers could target in the third or fourth-round range for Pittsburgh to keep an eye on.

OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Powerful run blocker who finishes players with intensity.

OT Carter Warren, Pitt

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Technician with great feet and a solid punch.

DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Huge interior defensive lineman with a quick first step and tremendous power.

EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Freakish athlete and tweener who can rush the passer.

CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Physical, confident man cornerback with lots of experience.

LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Smart, natural leader and highly productive as inside linebacker.

CB DJ Turner, Michigan

Long rangy cornerback with elite speed.

DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Powerful run stuffer and pure nose tackle.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire