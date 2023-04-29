2023 NFL draft: 6 positions for the Seahawks to target on Day 3

The Seattle Seahawks squandered their hot start in the 2023 NFL draft. After picking up the top-ranked prospects at cornerback and wide receiver on Day 1, Seattle reached for an edge, picked a running back too early again and then traded down from their third-round spot.

Analysts like to say teams should sign free agents to meet roster needs and draft the best players available. That’s all fine and good until you have 35 spots to fill and no salary cap room left.

Needless to say, this team has a lot of work heading into Day 3 of the draft. Here are six positions they should be targeting, one for each of their remaining selections.

Interior defensive line

The most-important position for the Seahawks to address today is defensive tackle. Even after signing Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed Seattle is still down one starter after letting all three of their first-string 2022 iDL go.

Center

While it’s not an immediate need with veteran Evan Brown on the roster, this franchise desperately has to find a long-term starter at center. The best options are gone already, but there are still a few decent names left, though.

Inside linebacker

Cody Barton is in Washington and Bobby Wagner, Devin Bush and Jordyn Brooks are all on the last year of their contracts, so inside linebacker also has to be on the list. Unfortunately, the local favorite – Washington State’s Daiyan Henley – is no longer on the board.

Tight end

Will Dissly is locked in as the starter here and they have quality backups in Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson. However, Fant is a good cut candidate for cap savings and this is a deep tight end class, even going into Round 4.

Guard

Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes are projected to start at guard this coming season However, Seattle should be in the market for a sort of swing-guard who can back up both of them like Haynes used to.

Safety

Another running back isn’t a bad idea here, but we’ll be surprised if Pete Carroll can pass on this safety class completely. Seattle showed a lot of interest in safeties during the pre-draft process, so expect a pick, here.

