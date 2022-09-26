2023 NFL draft: 6 Alabama players projected in latest 2-round mock
The 2022 NFL and college football seasons are fully underway, which means NFL draft scouts and analysts have had a few weeks to look at the top prospects from across the nation.
Some players rise, while others fall.
The annual three-day NFL draft regularly features a handful of former Crimson Tide players, so it is common for fans to take a look at an early mock draft to see where their favorite players might land.
The latest two-round mock draft from Pro Football Network predicts a total of six current Alabama players to be selected in the first and second round.
Here’s who they are and where they are projected to land.
No. 1 overall - Bryce Young (QB), Atlanta Falcons
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
No. 3 overall - Will Anderson Jr. (LB), Seattle Seahawks
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
No. 23 overall - Jahmyr Gibbs (RB), Miami Dolphins
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
No. 35 overall - Henry To'oTo'o (LB), Carolina Panthers
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
No. 41 overall - Jordan Battle (S), Washington Commanders
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
No. 50 overall - Brian Branch (CB), Indianapolis Colts
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports