2023 NFL draft: 6 Alabama players projected in latest 2-round mock

The 2022 NFL and college football seasons are fully underway, which means NFL draft scouts and analysts have had a few weeks to look at the top prospects from across the nation.

Some players rise, while others fall.

The annual three-day NFL draft regularly features a handful of former Crimson Tide players, so it is common for fans to take a look at an early mock draft to see where their favorite players might land.

The latest two-round mock draft from Pro Football Network predicts a total of six current Alabama players to be selected in the first and second round.

Here’s who they are and where they are projected to land.

No. 1 overall - Bryce Young (QB), Atlanta Falcons

No. 3 overall - Will Anderson Jr. (LB), Seattle Seahawks

No. 23 overall - Jahmyr Gibbs (RB), Miami Dolphins

No. 35 overall - Henry To'oTo'o (LB), Carolina Panthers

No. 41 overall - Jordan Battle (S), Washington Commanders

No. 50 overall - Brian Branch (CB), Indianapolis Colts

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire