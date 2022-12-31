2023 NFL draft: 5 Steelers prospects to watch in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

The TCU Horned Frogs and Michigan Wolverines square off in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl which is the first game of this year’s college football playoff. There are plenty of NFL draft prospects between these two teams and several the Pittsburgh Steelers could use. Here are five to keep an eye on.

Michigan G Zak Zinter

Physical interior offensive lineman with above-average awareness and works well in a phone booth.

Michigan WR Ronnie Bell

Do-it-all receiver with no obvious flaws and a high football IQ.

Michigan DT Mazi Smith

Massive, run-stuffing nose tackle who can engulf blockers.

TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Undersized but scrappy cornerback who makes up for lack of size with technique.

TCU QB Max Duggan

Experienced veteran with nice athletic traits and exceptional football attitude

