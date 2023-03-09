2023 NFL draft: 49ers officially awarded 7 compensatory picks

The 49ers on Thursday were officially awarded seven compensatory picks in the 2023 draft, giving them 11 total selections.

San Francisco’s first pick will come at No. 99 overall, and their final choice will be No. 255 overall.

Here’s a list of their picks, only two of which are their own, original choices:

Round 3 (compensatory)

Round 3 (compensatory)

Round 3 (compensatory)

Round 5

Round 5 (via MIA)

Round 5 (compensatory)

Round 6 (compensatory)

Round 7

Round 7 (via DEN)

Round 7 (compensatory)

Round 7 (compensatory)

Their first-round pick went to the Dolphins in the Trey Lance trade. Their second, third and fourth-round choices were dealt to the Panthers in the Christian McCaffrey trade. They sent their sixth-round pick to Houston when they traded for DE Charles Omenihu midway through the 2021 season.

The additional seventh-round pick via Denver was given to the 49ers in the trade that sent LB Jonas Griffith to the Broncos.

While the three-day draft event begins Thursday, April 27. The 49ers won’t pick until late on Friday the 28th before jumping in with a flurry of selections on Saturday.



Story originally appeared on Niners Wire