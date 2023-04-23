2023 NFL draft: 4 reasons why the Bills should trade down

The Buffalo Bills sit at an intriguing spot in the 2023 NFL draft.

With the 27th overall pick, the Bills are in a position other teams may be interested in taking. Teams with early draft picks in the second round may wish to jump back into Round 1.

We know that the draft board is king. If a standout player falls late into the first round, we’re not advocating for Buffalo to jump out of the 27th spot just to gain some draft capital.

We also know that drafting collegiate players is far from a certain process.

When looking at this draft, combined with Buffalo’s needs, there’s a good shot that the best player available might not help the Bills in the short term. Thus, it makes sense for Buffalo to slide back in the draft to maximize value with their selections.

With that, here are four reasons why the Bills should consider trading down at the 2023 draft:

The best fits may be off of the board

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

There are several great players at the top of this draft. However, it’s likely that several players will be off the board by the time the Bills step to the podium Thursday night. It’s a long shot that the top offensive linemen are available when the Bills select.

There are several questions among the wide receiver group as well. Jordan Addison has been mocked to the Bills several times. However, does he provide a true complement to Stefon Diggs?

Furthermore, there seems to be a lack of consensus regarding the receiving prospects. With such variance, it might be better to wait on drafting some of these players.

The value might not be there for the Bills at No. 27

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The challenge for the Bills will be determining if they can wait and draft a player at a more appropriate spot based on the draft board. For example, Jack Campbell has been a mock draft favorite for Buffalo. The Bills have a massive void on their defense with the departure of Tremaine Edmunds.

Is Campbell a first-round talent? If he’s the guy, the Bills might benefit from not over-drafting a player at this point. There are concerns with Buffalo selecting with the best positional value in mind if they stay at No. 27.

Story continues

The Bills do not have the draft capital

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo has only six draft picks this year. For the first time in a number of seasons, the team has multiple spots where they can go with their selection. The time of luxury picks seems to be out of the question for Buffalo, as the team faces some tough decisions with regard to their roster and salary cap considerations.

The Bills have too many spots that could be filled with a draft pick. There are concerns regarding several positions, including wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, edge rusher, linebacker, and safety depth that need to be addressed.

Buffalo could trade down, gain draft capital, and fill various spots on their roster.

The salary cap is not the Bills friend

(Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

It’s obviously too early to know what the salary cap ceiling will be for the 2024 season. However, there’s another cap crunch on the horizon for the Bills.

Spotrac and Over The Cap both have the Bills in a precarious position with their 2024 cap situation. In addition, Buffalo has several players who will be free agents in the 2024 offseason, including Ed Oliver, Micah Hyde, Gabriel Davis, Tyrel Dodson, Da’Quan Jones, Tim Settle, Shaq Lawson, Damien Harris, and AJ Epenesa. The Bills will be in a tough spot, as the market might drive the cost of some of these players out of Buffalo’s range.

Thus, having extra options who can grow into greater roles in a season from now could benefit the Bills. This can happen with additional selections in this year’s draft.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire