2023 NFL Draft: 4 moves the Seahawks could make at No. 5

The Seattle Seahawks are in a rather advantageous position headed into the 2023 NFL Draft. In addition to re-signing quarterback Geno Smith, the Seahawks also addressed major needs by bringing offensive lineman Evan Brown, defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones, and Bobby Wagner to the Pacific Northwest.

By taking care of business in a remarkable way before the draft, Seattle is in a spot where there are multiple possibilities open to them. They are no longer beholden to making one particular move over others. There is now freedom to move the chess pieces as they please.

With this in mind, here are four options the Seahawks could do with the No. 5 overall pick when the NFL Draft rolls around.

Option No. 1 - Draft best defensive player available

This is without a doubt the most likely outcome with the No. 5 pick, and with good reason. We all know how bad the Seahawks defense was last year, especially the defensive line. Fortunately, there are two Top 5 prospects on the defensive in this year’s draft. Alabama’s Will Anderson, and Jalen Carter out of Georgia.

Of the four teams ahead of Seattle in the draft, three of them need a quarterback. Presuming the Panthers, Texans and Colts all take a quarterback, this leaves the Arizona Cardinals as the only other team in the Top 5 who doesn’t need one.

Even if Arizona takes one of the two players mentioned above, it’s most likely one will still be available for Seattle to select.

No. 2 Option - Draft a quarterback at No. 5

Seattle may have Geno Smith, but this isn’t going to prevent the Seahawks from drafting a quarterback if the guy they like falls to them at No. 5. Seattle is in a unique position being this high without having to have had an abysmal season to get here. In many ways, this spot is a total gift for them, and they have to at least consider a top quarterback prospect for the future if he is available.

The Seahawks went to the pro days of Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, and Kentucky. There, they met with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis.

A defensive line prospect will help Seattle in the immediate future. But long term, having your franchise quarterback is immeasurably more valuable.

Option No. 3 - Trade up to a higher pick

With the whole “having your franchise quarterback is immeasurably more valuable” aspect in mind, this absolutely has to be on the table. If the Seahawks believe they have truly found *their guy* then why not move Heaven and Earth to select him?

Perhaps Anthony Richardson or Will Levis blew Seattle’s top brass away and they want to get him with a year behind Geno Smith to develop. Or perhaps they feel as if Will Anderson or Jalen Carter are going to BOTH not be available by No. 5.

With two first round picks in this year’s draft, there’s plenty of dry powder for John Schneider and Pete Carroll to use if they want to pull this particular trigger.

Option No. 4 - Trade back

Although this is easily the least “splashy” move the Seahawks could make, let’s not take it off the table. It wasn’t too long ago Seattle was routinely in the business of trading back when they were constantly drafting in the mid-20’s. Maybe that was merely a function of getting better value with lower picks and it won’t factor in with such a high position. But it remains a possibility.

What if Seattle truly doesn’t think any of these quarterbacks are NFL ready? It happened last year when people believed they would pick a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, like Malik Willis.

What if Arizona picks Will Anderson and the Seahawks have Jalen Carter off their draft board due to too many red flags? Schneider and Carroll could easily believe they are better suited ransoming the No. 5 pick for an exponentially larger draft haul.

Given their track record at the draft, it’s fair to say Schneider and Carroll have earned at least a little benefit of the doubt.

