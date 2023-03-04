2023 NFL draft: 4 interior offensive linemen for Chargers to watch at combine

The on-field portion of the NFL Combine is underway, marking the start of the testing circuit that propels some prospects into the stratosphere while ruining the stock of others.

On the interior of the offensive line, the focus is depth. Matt Feiler is a likely cap casualty, pushing Jamaree Salyer into the left guard spot. That leaves Brenden Jaimes as the only backup under contract as of this week.

So, while not a premium position of need after spending big over the past few seasons, expect a pick or two in the later rounds.

McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga

Curtis revealed in an interview published this week that he’s been on the Chargers radar for a while, so it’s only natural that he kicks off our list. The sixth year senior played right tackle this season for Chattanooga before playing primarily guard during the Senior Bowl earlier this February. He’s also familiar with Chargers pass game specialist Tom Arth, who was his head coach as a freshman in 2017.

Curtis has the advantage of being guard and tackle flexible, which plugs him into essentially the role Jamaree Salyer held in 2022 as a super sub sixth lineman. While he’s currently projected to be drafted on Day 3 by most major outlets, a strong showing at the combine could propel him into the back half of Day 2. Whether that’s too steep a price for the Chargers to pay is an interesting question given the needs elsewhere on the roster, which makes Curtis’ workout numbers that much more intriguing for LA.

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

I’ve long thought that this is the year for the Chargers to begin looking for a successor to Corey Linsley. The All-Pro turns 32 in July after a 2022 season slowed by knee tendinitis, among other ailments. His 2024 and 2025 cap hits are scheduled to be $14.1 million and $17.1 million, respectively, hefty price tags considering the impending contract extension for Justin Herbert.

Pair all this with a relatively strong center class in the middle rounds, and a developmental pick could very well be in the cards. Of the options likely to be on the board towards the end of Day 2, Stromberg is probably my favorite as a potential Charger. A mauler in the run game who has called Arkansas’ protections for multiple years, the Shrine Bowl participant has elite football intelligence for a draft prospect. That’ll help him not only catch on quickly, but stay around the league as an effective center.

Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

Another versatile lineman who will be available in the middle rounds, Patterson was hurt by an ill-timed move to center and a foot injury in 2022. Still, experience is experience, and knowing that players can step in at multiple positions goes a long way as the draft gets closer to its conclusion.

I liken Patterson’s struggles at center to Zion Johnson’s lumps when asked to play tackle at Boston College: I’m glad that their respective coaching staffs had enough faith in them to make that move, and it’s a good insurance policy to keep in the back pocket if things go really awry. That said, Patterson is an NFL guard, and I think whoever drafts him will do well to keep him there unless they’re a strong developmental staff with a long term plan.

For the Chargers, it’s an interesting proposition. Cross-training both Brenden Jaimes and Patterson at guard and center would allow you to find a multitude of backup lineups to address potential injuries along the front lines. On the other hand, neither Jaimes in his limited action nor Patterson in his time in college have shown that they’re adequate centers, which could leave you with two subpar options instead of one decent one. Regardless, Patterson should be a quality backup at guard. The combine will go a long way towards cementing that as his NFL spot based on size and agility testing, which is what makes him a player to watch.

Juice Scruggs, Penn State

If an option like Stromberg is too rich for your blood at center, may I interest you in the other Shrine Bowl center?

Scruggs will be available late into Day 3 because of his perceived low ceiling as a player and lack of elite physical trait, but his mental acumen for the game is off-the-charts according to anyone that’s ever come across him. In terms of a player to watch, Scruggs’ inclusion on this list is less about “watch this guy’s on-field drills” and more “keep an eye out for the report that he’s impressing in interviews”.

With the versatility to play guard as well, Scruggs profiles as a solid, cerebral sixth or seventh lineman for many, many years as long as health doesn’t get in the way. While that’s not an exciting player to draft a bit earlier on, the Chargers could do much worse in the sixth or seventh round, and Scruggs would immediately fix the depth issues on the offensive line.

