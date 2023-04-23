2023 NFL draft: 3 players to avoid with the No. 32 pick

We have dedicated so much time and attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, we’ve forgotten they essentially have a second one, they just can’t use it until Friday.

Pittsburgh worked a pretty shrewd trade with the Chicago Bears last season, sending them wide receiver Chase Claypool. That pick is now the No. 32 overall pick, which would typically be a first-round pick. We want to treat it with the same level of respect.

Here are three prospects to avoid with that No. 32 overall choice.

All wide receivers

The Steelers got a huge haul in landing the No. 32 picks by training away a wide receiver. There’s no way they should simply use the pick to replace them in the lineup. Now, if they wanted to draft Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, we can have that conversation.

CB Emmauel Forbes, Mississippi State

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has some excellent traits in terms of coverage. But I think he’s going to struggle with his weight in the pros and Pittsburgh asks too much of its cornerbacks in run support for his 166-pound frame to endure.

OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

If the Steelers miss on an offensive tackle at pick No. 17 there is no reason to panic. There is a solid next tier of offensive tackles including Matthew Bergeron, Blake Freeland and Cody Mauch. Wait for one of them and pass on Dawand Jones, who lacks the lateral movement to keep himself out of trouble with penalties and missed pass rushers.

