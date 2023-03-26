2023 NFL draft: 3 players for the Steelers to avoid in the 1st round

When the Pittsburgh Steelers go on the clock for the first round of the 2023 NFL draft there are going to be options. Pittsburgh will have a variety of quality prospects at multiple positions of need. But not every guy is a great fit. Just like not every prospect is a great value. Here are three prospects for the Steelers to avoid in the first round.

OT - Dawand Jones, Ohio state

Dawand Jones is a hot name in the first-round conversation but his freakish measurables can’t make up for some questionable film. He’s a much better value outside of the first round.

CB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Watching Forbes play, it is easy to see why some pundits have him as a first-round pick. But the Steelers ask a lot of their cornerbacks in run support and that isn’t the strength of any 166-pound cornerback.

DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson

I really like Bresee and I think he’s going to be a very good pro despite the fact he hasn’t improved a great deal during his time at Clemson. I’ve even mocked him to Pittsburgh. But his game is built around finesse and Pittsburgh needs power along the defensive line that I’m not sure he has.

