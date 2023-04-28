2023 NFL Draft: 20 options for Eagles on Day 2

Looking at 20 options for the Eagles in Day 2 of the draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles got off to a good start in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round.

As they enter Day 2, they have two picks. They have No. 62 overall late in the second round and thanks to the Cardinals’ tampering, they also have No. 66 early in the third round.

Here are 20 possibilities for that range:

Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M: The speedy Aggie ran a 4.32 at the Combine but is more than just straight line speed. He is a home run threat but runs well between the tackles and is also a threat out of the backfield.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA: Another option at running back, Charbonnet is a shifty running back with great college production but with a lot of carries in his career. He also had receiving ability out of the backfield.

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee: Thought there was a chance Hyatt would go in the first round but he didn’t. The 6-foot receiver with 4.40 speed might not last long enough for the Eagles to take him.

Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee: Tillman (6-3, 213) had an excellent 2021 season but had an ankle injury and surgery that limited him in 2022. That will cause him to be available perhaps into the third round.

Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati: A tad undersized at 5-10, 177 pounds, Scott ran a 4.44 at the Combine and will likely be able to play outside and inside at the NFL level.

Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma: Mims had over 1,000 yards receiving in 2022 and then went to the Combine and ran a 4.38. He averaged 19.5 yards per catch in college and would be a big-play threat and punt returner for the Eagles.

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia: This is a deep tight end class but Washington is a fascinating athlete at 6-5, 264 pounds. The Eagles might not have a desperate need at tight end but pairing a guy like Washington with Dallas Goedert would elevate the Eagles’ 12-personnel package.

Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State: While Paris Johnson Jr. started at left tackle for the Buckeyes in 2022, Jones has been the starting right tackle for two seasons. He’s a mammoth human at 6-8, 374 pounds and his weight will need to be managed at the NFL level. But the Eagles could be looking for Lane Johnson’s eventual replacement.

Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse: The 6-5, 318-pound Bergeron started games at left tackle and right tackle at Syracuse and might also have a future as a guard. The Eagles love backups with versatility and starting potential and Bergeron seems to check those boxes.

Steve Avila, OG, TCU: Avila is a super versatile offensive line prospect from TCU who has played just about every position on the line. He could compete with Cam Jurgens for the right guard spot and offer plenty of depth going forward.

Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State: Mauch is an older prospect; already 24. But he didn’t move to offensive line until well into his college career and eventually became the starting left tackle at NDSU. He’s a good athlete who has tackle-guard flexibility.

Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina: For whatever reason, Smith has sort of become a forgotten cornerback in a pretty deep class. But he had six interceptions in his career for the Gamecocks and was battle tested in the SEC. He can be a backup outside and inside until ascending to a starting role.

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia: There seemed to be a chance Ringo would go in the first round because of his insane athleticism. He’s 6-2, 207 pounds and ran a 4.36. He might be raw but the Eagles are in a pretty good situation with their starters in 2023 so the thought of developing Ringo is intriguing. And he’s a defensive player from Georgia … and the Eagles seem to like defensive players from Georgia.

Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State: The former Iowa corner spent his last two seasons at K-State as a full-time starter and had 4 interceptions in 2022. He has good size (6-2, 198) and long 34-inch arms.

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State: It seems unlikely Porter will continue to fall into the Eagles’ range but we’ll put him here anyway. The son of former NFL star Joey Porter isn’t the best corner in this draft but many thought he’d go in the first round.

Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M: I left Brian Branch off this list because I just can’t see him falling that far. But Johnson might end up being the second safety off the board. Like Branch, Johnson also has a background as a nickel too but plays with toughness and can line up in multiple spots in the secondary.

Sydney Brown, S, Illinois: Opinions are a little split on Brown, who was a rare five-year starter at Illinois. But he had 10 career picks, including six in 2022 and he’s also a physical player and violent player on the back end.

Jordan Battle, S, Alabama: Battle might not have any elite athletic traits but he’s a smart and instinctive safety who was a captain for one of the best football programs in the country and started a ton of games for the Crimson Tide. The Eagles could plug him into the starting lineup tomorrow.

Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson: If the Eagles are looking for a plug-and-play weakside linebacker to pair with Nakobe Dean, Simpson might be a good fit. He had 78 and 77 tackles in 2021 and 2022 and is rangey with 4.43 speed.

Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas: Sanders was the guy many thought was the top linebacker in the draft but just one went in the first round and it wasn’t him. Sanders is a little short on experience. He transferred from Alabama and was a starter for just one year at Arkansas … but it was a good year. He had over 100 tackles and 9 1/2 sacks. That pass-rush ability makes him an intriguing prospect.

