2023 NFL draft: 15 players for the Bears to target on Day 2

The Chicago Bears found their right tackle of the future last night with Tennessee’s Darnell Wright, who was selected 10th overall. Heading into Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL draft, Chicago still has many holes to fill on the roster.

The Bears still need to improve their defense as day two of the draft approaches namely at defensive tackle, edge rusher and cornerback. However, many gaps on the team need to be filled, including interior offensive line, running back, and wide receiver.

Here are 15 players on offense and defense Chicago should target in Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft tonight.

Offense

OC/OG Steve Avila, TCU

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

A three-year starter who can play center or guard, Avila is great in the run game and can get to the second level. In pass protection, he’s got quick feet and the strength to anchor against interior rushers.

OG/OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

A rookie with tremendous size at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, Jones is an aggressive run blocker and can handle outside rushers with his size and length. Jones will likely start as a rookie.

RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

A balanced running back with the physical build of an every-down runner, Charbonnet has elite speed and is a threat in the passing game. He ran a 4.5 40-yard dash and had 75 career receptions for 589 yards.

WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

A big receiver at 220 pounds that effectively contributes in the run game and has elite speed and agility (4.4 40-yard dash). Mingo is a versatile weapon for any offense that can generate yards after the catch or win vertically.

Defense

DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dexter is a run-stopping nose tackle that demands double teams from the offense. At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, he’s a powerful lineman that controls the line of scrimmage.

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

An impressive athlete and a bit of a tweener, Adebawore is physical against the run and fights through blocks. As a pass rusher, he is still raw in terms of technique. But a 4.49 40-yard dash at 282 pounds should intrigue many teams.

Story continues

DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Benton is a powerful nose tackle at 309 pounds, with the versatility to play 3-technique. He displayed great athleticism and lateral quickness at the Senior Bowl and continues improving as a pass rusher.

EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech prospect is a 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds developmental defensive end with the size to play 3-technique in key situations. Although White’s production is inconsistent, he flashes on film with his athleticism, power, and speed.

EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Foskey is a run-stopping and power-rushing defensive end who plays with aggression and nonstop energy. The all-time sack leader at Notre Dame built a career on hustle plays that lead to sacks and turnovers.

EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

Syndication

Hall is a powerful pass rusher with a high motor to match his intensity. Against the pass, he wins with strength more than finesse. He can hold his own in run defense, but to play in a 4-3, he’ll need to add mass to his 254-pound frame.

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Syndication

The Clemson linebacker plays with great energy and speed and is a great developmental WILL linebacker for the Bears defense. Simpson is better used as a blitzer than in pure run support, but he is one of the best pass coverage linebackers in the draft.

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Syndication

A big cornerback at 6-foot-2 who loves to be physical with receivers and support in the run game. Porter is the best cornerback in the draft and should have gone in the first round.

CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A versatile corner who can support the Bears defense from the outside or in the slot. Stevenson is a much better cover corner than a run-supporting corner, but he does a great job sticking to receivers and playing the ball in the air.

CB DJ Turner, Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A future slot corner in the NFL, Turner is one of the most athletic prospects in his position group (4.26 40-yard dash). In addition to his athleticism, he’s a solid defender in man and zone coverage that can be relied on in run support.

S Brian Branch, Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Branch is a Swiss army knife who can play nickel cornerback and deep safety for an NFL defense. At 6-foot and 190 pounds, he’s got the size and physicality to support the run.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188052]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire