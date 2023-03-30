2023 NFL Draft: 10 prospects who can make an immediate impact for the Eagles

The NFL draft provides a yearly influx of talent, and the teams that can find immediate contributors in any round usually have the most success.

Only a tiny percentage of this incoming class will make their mark on the league as a rookie.

With Philadelphia set to sign Jalen Hurts to a massive deal, GM Howie Roseman needs all his picks to deliver the goods immediately.

About a dozen specific prospects stand out yearly because of their pro-ready capabilities, and we’ve provided ten that can hit the ground running in Philadelphia.

Bijan Robinson, Texas



There’s no explanation needed for why Philadelphia should use the extra first-round pick on the 6-foot, 220-pound blend of size, speed, quickness, and receiving ability that teams covet in elite running backs.

Robinson would give the Eagles a true three-down back, and on a rookie deal, that would open up the offense even more for Philadelphia’s trio of pass catchers.

The NFC champs are in their championship window, and the NFL’s top rushing team could flourish with a player that amassed more than 3,300 yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons while averaging 6.7 yards per touch.

Pass blocking may be the weakest area of his game, but he still showed an improvement over his college career, ad he didn’t allow a sack last season on 60 pass-blocking snaps per PFF.

Brian Branch, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

A free safety that can flourish in the slot, Branch plays a role perfect for modern NFL defenses.

After watching the defense suffer without Avonte Maddox, Branch would give Philadelphia the versatility they had with C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the lineup.

Branch saw over 1,100 snaps in the slot over his career and is an exceptional tackler who brings elite run defense to the table in addition to his coverage skills.

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Carter is a highly disruptive player with the versatility to line up at any position along the defensive front.

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

A star at Northwestern, Skoronski would chart a similar path to that of Cam Jurgens in 2022, and he’d likely see time at guard and tackle while developing under Jeff Stoutland.

Skoronski could be a better fit at guard than tackle, even though he started 33 games at left tackle in college.

Devon Witherspoon Illinois · CB

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Slay and Bradberry will be with Philadelphia for at least the next two years, allowing Howie Roseman to stock up on homegrown replacements.

Witherspoon is a lean, rangy cornerback with outstanding quickness, instincts, and ball skills.

The former Big-10 star would be a long-term option who can play inside and outside.

Tyree Wilson Texas Tech · Edge

Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson is a tall, long edge rusher with excellent explosiveness.

Wilson is a more athletic version of Josh Sweat, standing 6-foot-5 with a 270-pound frame and a motor to match.

Wilson led all edge rusher’s PFF’s “pass rush win rate” stat this season (22.6) while logging seven sacks and 14 TFLs for the Red Raiders.

Myles Murphy Clemson · Edge ·

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Murphy has the size and Josh Sweat type of athleticism coming off the edge and wouldn’t be forced to be every down player in Philadelphia.

Murphy is versatile, splitting his time between standing up on edge and aligning in a four-point stance. He is stout at the point of attack in the run game but needs to become a more consistent tackler.

Nolan Smith, DE, Georgia



Sports Richard Hamm

Smith is an undersized edge rusher with an elite change of direction and burst.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Smith was on his way to a dominant Senior season before suffering a mid-season pectoral injury that cost him the rest of the year.

Smith plays with power, quickness, and explosiveness off the edge and would mesh well with former Georgia teammates Jordan Davis (DT) and Nakobe Dean (LB).

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzalez is a tall and fluid cornerback with excellent ball skills who could excel as the Eagles’ third outside cornerback.

Gonzalez is an aggressive ballhawk, who’ll gamble for opportunities.

O'Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

A monster run blocker (6-5, 337 pounds) with excellent size, Torrance is built for the Eagles’ downhill, power-based running attack.

He’d be a plug-and-play guy immediately if Philadelphia chose not to start Cam Jurgens.

Torrence is a massive offensive guard with excellent instincts and plays strength. In pass protection, he can bend his knees and play with balance. He has an immediate anchor and ample space for his quarterback to climb into the pocket.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

A Second Team All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Anukike-Unomah had 46 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.

That effort translated into a highly productive pass rusher for Kansas State, logging 19½ sacks and 25½ tackles for loss over the past two seasons.

