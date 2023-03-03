2023 NFL Combine schedule and broadcast information for Ohio State players

We are just a little over a month away from the annual hoopla known as the NFL draft. Before that though, players that are shoo-ins to be drafted will be poked, prodded, and interviewed in the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

In the case of Ohio State, there are eight players invited to participate, and if you’re a football junkie like ourselves and most others that visit this free OSU website, then you like to take all the action in and see who impresses — especially the players wearing scarlet and gray.

To make it easier to find all of the action, we’ve outlined when and where you can find each Ohio State player throughout the combine so that you can grab some time to watch feats of athletic endeavors from these Buckeyes out in Indianapolis.

Ohio State Invitees

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the second half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle

Dawand Jones, Offensive Line

Luke Wypler, Center

Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Zach Harrison, Defensive End

Cam Brown, Cornerback

Ronnie Hickman, Safety

The NFL Scouting Combine Workout Schedule

Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A view of the NFL Scouting Combine logo on the backdrop as players speak with media during the NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Workout Schedule

Defensive Lineman and Linebackers | Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Defensive Backs and Special Teams | Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Quarterbacks, Receivers, and Tight Ends | Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Offensive Lineman and Running Backs | Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Ohio State Player Schedules

Feb 28, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The NFL Scouting Combine logo on the marquee sign at Indiana Convention Center. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Linemen

Zach Harrison in Group 2

Defensive Backs

Cam Brown in Group 1

Ronnie Hickman in Group 2

Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers

C.J. Stroud in Group 2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Group 2

Offensive Linemen

Paris Johnson Jr. in Group 1

Dawand Jones in Group 1

Luke Wyplar in Group 2

How to Watch

Basic info

When: Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5

Where: Indiana Convention Center (Indianapolis, Indiana)

How to watch/stream

Broadcast: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

