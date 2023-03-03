2023 NFL Combine schedule and broadcast information for Ohio State players
We are just a little over a month away from the annual hoopla known as the NFL draft. Before that though, players that are shoo-ins to be drafted will be poked, prodded, and interviewed in the annual NFL Scouting Combine.
In the case of Ohio State, there are eight players invited to participate, and if you’re a football junkie like ourselves and most others that visit this free OSU website, then you like to take all the action in and see who impresses — especially the players wearing scarlet and gray.
To make it easier to find all of the action, we’ve outlined when and where you can find each Ohio State player throughout the combine so that you can grab some time to watch feats of athletic endeavors from these Buckeyes out in Indianapolis.
Ohio State Invitees
Ohio State players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback
Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle
Dawand Jones, Offensive Line
Luke Wypler, Center
Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver
Zach Harrison, Defensive End
Cam Brown, Cornerback
Ronnie Hickman, Safety
The NFL Scouting Combine Workout Schedule
The Workout Schedule
Defensive Lineman and Linebackers | Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
Defensive Backs and Special Teams | Friday at 3 p.m. ET
Quarterbacks, Receivers, and Tight Ends | Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
Offensive Lineman and Running Backs | Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Ohio State Player Schedules
Defensive Linemen
Zach Harrison in Group 2
Defensive Backs
Cam Brown in Group 1
Ronnie Hickman in Group 2
Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers
C.J. Stroud in Group 2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Group 2
Offensive Linemen
Paris Johnson Jr. in Group 1
Dawand Jones in Group 1
Luke Wyplar in Group 2
How to Watch
Basic info
When: Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5
Where: Indiana Convention Center (Indianapolis, Indiana)
How to watch/stream
Broadcast: NFL Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
