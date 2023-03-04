2023 NFL Combine results for punter Michael Turk

Michael Turk had a productive career at Arizona State before joining the Oklahoma Sooners. He took his game to another level after arriving in Norman and is on the verge of getting drafted by the NFL.

Field position has always been an important aspect of football, but in recent seasons, the punting game has taken on a higher priority.

There have been 13 punters selected in the fourth round or better since the NFL draft moved to seven rounds in 1997. Could Michael Turk be the next one?

He’ll land on an NFL roster, and after showing off his athleticism at the NFL draft combine, there’s a good chance he gets to hear his name called in April.

Measurables

Kickers Brady Braun (47), Gabriel McDaniel (46) and Michael Turk (37) walk along the field as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) holds fall camp practice at the rugby fields on Aug. 16, 2022 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 227

Arm: 30 1/2″

Hand: 10 1/8″

40-Yard Dash

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 03: Michael Turk of Oklahoma participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Official: 4.83 seconds

Michael Turk dazzled with his 40-yard dash. It had NFL cornerback Sauce Gardner pumping his fist on the broadcast.

Turk’s speed is unique for a punter. He’s a different type of athlete than the typical punter who played safety in high school. Special teams coaches will enjoy putting his speed to use on fake punts.

10-Yard Split

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma place kicker Michael Turk (PK11) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Official: 1.65 seconds

And it’s not just long speed either. The Sooners’ punter has the short-area speed that put his explosiveness on display as well.

Vertical Jump

Oklahoma’s Michael Turk speaks during an NCAA college football media day, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Norman, Oklahoma. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Official: 34″

Speaking of explosiveness, Michael Turk’s vertical jump was just a half-inch shy of tying Jalen Redmond’s from Thursday.

Broad Jump

Oklahoma’s Michael Turk (37) punts a ball in the second half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022. Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

Official: 9’1″

Michael Turk will have a chance to be drafted by in the 2023 NFL draft because he’s an athletic player in addition to his punting prowess.

