2023 NFL Combine results for PJ Mustipher

Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher was the first of seven Nittany Lions to take a crack at performing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, but it was a tough day compared to some of the other NFL draft prospects. Mustipher’s numbers didn’t do much to move the needle as the NFL draft approaches, and the combine results alone may leave some wondering if Mustipher will even be drafted.

Mustipher lacked the speed and athleticism that was put on display by many of the other defensive tackles at the combine. But there is something to be said about how the combine may not necessarily be the best way to show what Mustipher can bring to the table on an NFL roster. But it is clear Mustipher may be facing a bit of an uphill battle to being drafted by an NFL franchise now. But a late round draft pick may still be worth the investment in Mustipher’s future if the right team comes along.

Here is a look at the final numbers from the NFL combine for PJ Mustipher.

Measurables

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 02: Defensive lineman P J Mustipher of Penn State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 320 lbs

Arm: 32 3/4″

Hand: 9″

40-yard dash

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman P J Mustipher (DL10) participates in the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official time: 5.41

PJ Mustipher ran the slowest 40-yard time at the combine among defensive tackles. Mustipher was two-hundredths slower than Baylor’s Siaki Ika.

Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey led all defensive tackles with a 4.67 time, which was 14 hundredths of a second faster than Oklahoma‘s Jalen Redmond for the fastest time among defensive tackles.

10-second split

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 02: Defensive lineman P J Mustipher of Penn State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Official split time: 1.88

With the slowest 40-yard time among defensive tackles, it is not shocking to see PJ Mustipher had the slowest 10-yard split time on his best 40-yard dash. Mustipher tied Baylor’s Siaki Ika for the slowest 19-yard split, but Ika had a slightly stronger finish to his 40-yard dash.

Vertical jump

Mar 1, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman P J Mustipher (DL10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official record: 27.50″

PJ Mustipher fell in the bottom half of the defensive tackles in the vertical jump at the combine. Mustipher’s vertical jump was two inches higher than the lowest jump among defensive tackles (Alabama’s DJ Dale was measured at 25.50″) and tied with Jerrod Clark of Coastal Carolina and Keondre Coburn of Texas.

Oklahoma’s Jalen Redmond led all defensive tackles with an impressive 34.50″.

Broad jump

Mar 1, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman P J Mustipher (DL10) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Official distance: 8’0″

PJ Mustipher came in at the bottom of the defensive tackles at the combine with a broad jump of eight feet even. He was one of four defensive tackles to land shy of nine feet on the broad jump (Jerrod Clark of Coastal Carolina, Keondre Coburn of Texas, and DJ Dale of Alabama).

Oklahoma’s Jalen Redmond and South Carolina’s Zacch Pickens led all defensive tackles with a broad jump of 9’8″.

NFL Combine Grade

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman P J Mustipher (DL10) participates in the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Combine Grade: 5.62

If Mustipher was looking to boost his draft stock based solely off his performance at the NFL combine, he may be a bit disappointed with the results. Mustipher ranked toward the bottom of the defensive tackles in every category, failing to impress against some of the top players at the same position on the biggest scouting stage.

The final grade from the NFL combine was a 5.62, which projects Mustipher as a bottom of roster or practice squad player.

Mustipher will have a chance to improve on these numbers for scouts at Penn State’s pro day, and pro day results have tended to impress scouts and coaches who make the visit to Happy Valley. Perhaps Mustipher will redeem himself in the eyes of the scouts at that time.

