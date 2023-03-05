2023 NFL Combine results for Mitchell Tinsley

Penn State’s top two wide receivers from 2022 were fortunate to receive invites to the NFL Combine, although only Mitchell Tinsley was prepared to go through the on-field drills. With Parker Washington opting out of the drills as he recovers from his season-ending injury that sidelined him for the final game of the regular season and the Rose Bowl, Tinsley was the only Penn State wide receiver to watch at the combine on Saturday.

Tinsley was hoping to show some good results to instill confidence in any NFL team considering using a draft pick on him in April. For the most part, Tinsley’s combine went about as expected with some average results in most categories. There was one drill where Tinsley impressed, but will it be enough to move the draft needle? Only time will tell.

Here is a look at Tinsley’s NFL combine results.

Measurables

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (WO47) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 199 lbs

Arm: 32 5/8″

Hand: 10″

40-yard dash

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (WO47) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official time: 4.60

We knew going into the combine that Mitchell Tinsley was not going to be the fastest receiver in the draft pool, and his 40-time showed that to be the case. Tinsley had the fifth-slowest 40-yard dash time out of the wide receiver group and was one of six players not to come in under 4.6 seconds.

Trey Palmer of Nebraska set the pace for all receivers with 4.33 seconds on his best 40-yard dash. He was one of five receivers to come in under 4.4 seconds.

10-yard split

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (WO47) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official split time: 1.53

Story continues

Mitchell Tinsley’s 10-yard split fell right in the middle of the range of 10-yard splits among wide receivers. With the fastest 10-yard split of 1.46 seconds belonging to TCU’s Derius Davis and the slowest split of 1.59 seconds being shared by four players, Tinsley had what can best be described as an average split. It wasn’t bad, it wasn’t great. It won’t move many needles, but it may be just fine.

20-yard shuttle

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Official time: 4.21 seconds

This was a drill where Mitchell Tinsley shined. Tinsley’s time on the 20-yard shuttle ended up being the fifth-best among wide receivers at the combine, which may have surprised some observers given the 40-yard dash times.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State scorched the combine with 3.93 seconds on his 20-yard shuttle, and Michigan’s Ronnie Bell had the fourth-best time with 4.15 seconds. Princeton’s Andrei Iosivas impressed with a 4.12 time.

Tinsley’s time was four-hundredths of a second faster than LSU’s Kayshon Boutte.

Vertical jump

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (WO47) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official record: 35.5″

Tinsley lumped himself into the middle of the pack of the receiver group in the vertical jump category, with scores ranging from 41 inches to 29 inches. In all, 21 receivers had vertical jumps of 36 inches or more, so Tinsley could stand to improve his numbers a bit at Penn State’s pro day.

Broad jump

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (WO47) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Official distance: 10′ 0″

Mitchell Tinsley’s broad jump wasn’t about to drop many jaws. Tinsley was one of four players in the position group to fail to go past 10 feet. Michigan’s Ronnie Bell. LSU’s Kayshon Boutte, and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson were the others.

Six players had broad jumps of at least 11 feet. Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt led all receivers with a broad jump of 11 feet 3 inches.

NFL Combine Grade

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (WO47) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Combine Grade: 6.36

Did not participate: 3-cone drill

Mitchell Tinsley went to the NFL Combine looking to prove himself worthy of a draft pick somewhere in the entire draft. Considered by some to be a mid to late-round prospect, Tinsley’s combine performance seemed to fall in line with that general outlook.

It is still not a given that Tinsley will be drafted, but his combine grade suggests he will be on an NFL roster somewhere in the fall. Tinsley’s pro trajectory, according to the prospect grade handed out at the combine, suggests Tinsley will be a bottom of roster or practice squad player. But nobody should make any bets against Tinsley, who was a standout in a potent offense at Western Kentucky and proved himself to be a solid contributor at Penn State.

Tinsley will certainly be worth paying attention to at Penn State’s upcoming pro day. If he can show improvement on a few of these numbers, his draft stock will have an uptick, although he will still hope to be a potential late-round pick the way things are looking at the moment.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 tag=1967]

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire