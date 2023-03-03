2023 NFL Combine results for Jalen Redmond

Defensive tackle Jalen Redmond had himself a day to kick off the 2023 NFL draft combine for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Redmond is one of seven Oklahoma Sooners who will participate in the scouting weekend in Indianapolis, working through drills for NFL teams. And it was a good day.

The Sooners’ defensive tackle showed off his athleticism by leading or finishing in the top two of each event at his position. Redmond had a solid career at the University of Oklahoma. He led the Sooners in sacks back in 2019 as a redshirt freshman before opting out of the 2020 COVID season.

Over the course of his Sooners’ career, he recorded 71 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks over three seasons.

With good production and a fantastic showing at the NFL combine, Jalen Redmond is a player that will begin shooting up mock drafts in the coming weeks.

Measurable

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 02: Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond of Oklahoma participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 292

Arm: 32 5/8″

Hand: 10 1/8″

40-Yard Dash

Official 40 Time: 4.81

Jalen Redmond’s 40-time was the second-fastest time among defensive tackles and 0.04 seconds faster than the next-best time at 4.85. Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey led the way with an incredible 4.67 40.

10-Yard Split

Official split time: 1.71

Redmond also finished behind Kancey in the 10-yard split and tied with Bryan Breese for the second-fastest split.

This is the speed that most closely relates to playing defensive tackle in the NFL.

Vertical Jump

Official: 34.5″

Jalen Redmond showed off his athleticism by leading the defensive tackle group with the best vertical jump of the day. He beat Texas’ Moro Ojomo by an inch and a half.

Broad Jump

Official: 9’8″

In the broad jump, Jalen Redmond showed off his explosiveness by tying for the positional lead. South Carolina’s Zacch Pickens also jumped a 9’8″.

3-Cone Drill

Official: 7.30 seconds

Showing off his quickness, Redmond posted the best 3-cone of the day at his position group. This time beating Wisconsin’s Keanu Benton by 0.04 seconds.

20-Yard Shuttle

Official: 4.51

If it isn’t clear by now, Jalen Redmond is the most explosive defensive tackle prospect in the 2023 NFL draft class. He led the way in the 20-yard shuttle, winning the event by 0.1 seconds, beating West Virginia’s Dante Stills.

