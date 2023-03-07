2023 NFL Combine results for Jadon Haselwood

The 2023 NFL Combine took place over the weekend in Indianapolis and five former Arkansas Razorbacks were in attendance.

Arkansas’ top two wide receivers from last season – Matt Landers and Jadon Haselwood – were invited and participated in this weekend’s events. While Landers turned quite a few heads with some of his results, Haselwood struggled to make the same impression as his former Razorback teammate. He did have one very impressive fingertip catch on a pass from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, but that was one of his only highlights on the weekend.

Haselwood was a five-star prospect out of high school who attended Oklahoma for three years before transferring and playing one season at Arkansas. In his lone season, he struggled to make a consistent impact in the Razorbacks’ passing game, but did finish the season with 59 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns.

Here’s all of his official results from the 2023 NFL Combine over the weekend. NOTE: Haselwood did not participate in the bench press event.

Measurables

(Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski – USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6′ 2″

Weight: 215 lbs

Arm: 31 1/4″

Hand: 10″

40-yard dash

(Photo by Kirby Lee – USA TODAY Sports)

Official Time: 4.66

It was a very unimpressive showing for Haselwood in the 40-yard dash as his recorded time was the second-slowest among all receivers. The only receiver that posted a slower time was South Carolina’s Jalen Brooks who was clocked in at 4.69 seconds.

Story continues

The fastest time by a receiver belonged to Trey Palmer from Nebraska, who was officially recorded at 4.33 seconds. As for the fastest time overall, that belonged to Michigan defensive back DJ Turner II, who was clocked at an impressive 4.26 seconds.

10-yard split

(Photo by Kirby Lee – USA TODAY Sports)

Official split time: 1.56

After having the second-worst 40-yard dash time, Haselwood’s 10-yard split was slightly improved as his time was tied for 33rd among receivers. Some notable names that he was tied with include Jordan Addison from USC, Jaray Jenkins from LSU and Elijah Higgins from Stanford.

The fastest split time among receivers went to TCU’s Derius Davis, whose 1.46 seconds was the fastest overall as well.

Vertical jump

(Photo by Kirby Lee – USA TODAY Sports)

Official record: 37″

The vertical jump went a little better for Haselwood than the 40-yard dash as he recorded a jump that tied for 15th among receivers. He was tied with his Arkansas teammate Matt Landers along with Cedric Tillman of Tennessee and Michael Jefferson from Louisiana.

West Virginia’s Bryce Ford-Wheaton and SMU’s Rashee Rice both recorded 41″ jumps which were the best among receivers. Safety Jartavius Martin of Illinois recorded the best overall vertical jump at 44″.

Broad jump

(Photo by Kirby Lee – USA TODAY Sports)

Official distance: 10′ 3″

The broad jump was another struggle for Haselwood as his record leap was good enough to tie for 30th overall among receivers. He was tied with North Carolina’s Antoine Green and a pair of Maryland receivers Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus Jr.

Haselwood did finish with a better recorded jump than Jordan Addison of USC and Kayshon Boutte of LSU. Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents recorded the best broad jump overall at 11′ 6″ officially.

3-cone drill

(Photo by Stacy Revere – Getty Images)

Official time: 6.98

Haselwood finished middle of the pack when it came to the 3-cone drill and only 14 players participated in it. Out of those 14, he finished tied for eighth with his recorded time. He was tied with Michigan’s Ronnie Bell.

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, projected top receiver in this year’s draft class, recorded the fastest time in the event at 6.57 seconds. That was nearly three tenths faster than Princeton’s Andrei Iosivas time of 6.85 seconds. Jalen Brooks of South Carolina was the slowest receiver in this event at 7.15 seconds.

20-yard shuttle

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Official time: 4.31

Out of 19 receivers that participated in the 20-yard shuttle, Haselwood finished near the bottom once again. His recorded time was tied for 11th alongside South Carolina’s Jalen Brooks. He was able to finish with a quicker time than Malik Heath of Ole Miss and Derius Davis of TCU.

The fastest in this drill once again belonged to Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba who recorded a time of 3.93 seconds. That was nearly two tenths quicker than Prinction’s Andrei Iosivas, who recorded the second-best time of 4.12 seconds. The slowest shuttle time was 4.56 seconds and belonged to Louisiana’s Michael Jefferson.

NFL Combine Grade

(Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski – USA TODAY Sports)

NFL Combine Grade: 5.67

As was the case for his college career, Haselwood just hasn’t lived up to expectations yet. As a five-star prospect, he had a lot of eyes on him and just wasn’t able to produce at a level that one would expect from a five-start recruit. Scouts say that he has the size and strength to become a possession slot receiver, but he lacks the quickness and speed to get separation needed in the NFL. They also noted that he doesn’t have a great motor when it comes to run-blocking and that he needs to compete harder in jump-ball situations.

NFL’s NextGen scoring model uses historical NFL Combine, pro day and college production data to predicts a prospect’s chances of success in the NFL. Like most metrics, it’s not an exact science but it’s useful with the proper context.

Haselwood’s production score of 62 ranked him at 35th out of all receivers and his athleticism score of 65 was average as well. He ranked 44th among all receivers in terms of athleticism. His total overall score was 60, meaning his overall ranking was 44th among the receivers in the 2023 draft class. His prospect grade and scoring suggest that Haselwood is a candidate for bottom of the roster or practice squad player as of now.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire