2023 NFL Combine results for former Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson

The 2023 scouting combine is officially underway as 319 of the top collegiate football players gather at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they get their last big chance to make an even bigger impression on scouts from all 32 NFL franchises in attendance.

One of the participants this year who hails from the Orange and Blue is quarterback Anthony Richardson, who spent three seasons with the Gators in his hometown of Gainesville — one as a redshirt. The 6-foot-4-inch, 244-pound signal-caller put on a show unlike ever seen before in the Swamp at times, but at others left a lot to be desired from the multi-talented athlete.

Here is a look at the final numbers from the NFL combine for former Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, including his overall grade and projection. Each event section will be updated with a description once all of the participating quarterbacks have had their turn.

Measurables

Height: 6’4’’

Weight: 244 lbs

Arm: 32 3/4’’

Hand: 10 1/2’’

40-yard dash

Official time: 4.44 seconds

10-second split

Official split time: 1.53 seconds

Vertical Jump

Official record: 40.5’’

Broad jump

Official distance: 10’9’’

Score breakdown (via Next Gen Stats)

Production Score: 70

Combine QB Rank: 11th

Athleticism Score: 99

Combine QB Rank: 1st

Total Score: 82

Combine QB Rank: 4th

* As of 4:45 p.m. EST Saturday

NFL Combine Grade

NFL Combine Grade: 6.35

A grade of nearly 6.35 projects Richardson as an eventual plus starter, with a draft projection of somewhere between the fourth and fifth rounds, according to Pro Football Draft’s grading scale. Obviously, his draft ceiling is far higher than that coarse projection.

Overview

A dual-threat quarterback with an elite physical profile and a lot of work that needs to be done to reach a potentially high ceiling. Richardson’s frame, arm talent and mobility will demand respect as a potential first-round option. He has the ability to make plays on the move that very few of his NFL peers will be able to make.

However, his accuracy on short and simple throws left much to be desired due, in part, to shoddy footwork and inconsistent rhythm. The footwork issues can be corrected, but the challenge will be determining whether he can be at least a functionally accurate passer at the next level. Richardson’s potential to strike with the deep ball, attack the secondary from sideline to sideline and gash teams with his legs creates greater leeway in his projection as a developmental prospect.

Ultimately, he will succeed or fail based on his ability to play with better post-snap recognition and deliver the football with consistency. — Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Strengths

Elite size, strength and athletic ability for the quarterback position.

Has potential to perform in a variety of offensive schemes.

Can make explosive plays as a passer and runner.

Arm strength to throw downfield and into tight windows.

Functional pass accuracy when mechanically sound and in rhythm.

Willing to take a hit and still deliver the throw.

Good awareness of pressure mounting around him.

Footwork to slide and throw or scramble for yards.

Had touchdown-to-interception ratio of 12:2 over his final six games at Florida.

Ran for touchdowns of 45, 60, 73, 80 and 81 yards over the past two seasons.

— Zierlein

Weaknesses

Inconsistency and inaccuracy made it hard for him to have sustained success.

Could use a better feel for the timing of his progressions.

Needs to take some spice off short throws.

Below-average touch and ball placement rolling out.

Hasn’t learned to manipulate coverage with his eyes.

Struggles to paint intermediate zone holes with anticipatory throws.

Accuracy issues are often a function of poor footwork.

Loses track of coverage and will throw into danger.

Too willing to flip the ball out instead of taking a sack.

— Zierlein

