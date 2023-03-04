2023 NFL Combine results for former Gators safety Rashad Torrence II

The 2023 scouting combine is officially underway as 319 of the top collegiate football players gather at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they get their last big chance to make an even bigger impression on scouts from all 32 NFL franchises in attendance.

One of the participants this year who hails from the Orange and Blue is safety Rashad Torrence II, who spent three seasons with the Gators in Gainesville. The 6-foot, 193-pound defensive back saw action in nine games his freshman year in 2020 — including three starts at safety — after which he became the starter at that position the following two seasons.

Here is a look at the final numbers from the NFL combine for former Gators safety Rashad Torrence II, including his overall grade and projection.

Measurables

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6’ 0’’

Weight: 193 lbs

Arm: 32’’

Hand: 10’’

40-yard dash

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official time: 4.72 seconds

Torrence came second-to-last among safeties in the 40-yard dash finishing 0.03 seconds ahead of his former teammate, Trey Dean III.

10-second split

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Official split time: 1.59 seconds

Torrence was third-to-last in the 10-second split event edging out his former teammate Dean by just 0.01 seconds.

Vertical Jump

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official record: 33.5’’

Torrence landed in the lower half of the pack with his vertical jump measurement, coming in 13th among 19 participants.

Broad jump

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Official distance: 9’11’

Torrence landed in the lower half of the pack with his vertical jump measurement, coming in 13th among 19 participants.

Bench Press

UAA Communications/Isabella Marley

Repetitions: 20

Torrences’ 20 reps were tied for the fifth-best among the 16 participating safeties.

Score breakdown (via Next Gen Stats)

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Production Score: 62

Combine S Rank: 14th

Athleticism Score: 51

Combine S Rank: 22nd

Total Score: 59

Combine S Rank: 20th

NFL Combine Grade

Story continues

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Combine Grade: 5.80

A grade of nearly 5.80 projects Torrence as an average backup or special teamer, with a draft projection of somewhere between the fifth and sixth rounds, according to Pro Football Draft’s grading scale.

Overview

UAA Communications/Isabella Marley

Free safety with adequate athleticism but a lack of top-end speed and explosiveness on tape. Torrence understands the game and has a safety’s feel for leverage and caution when needed. He’s generally around the action and in position, but he needs to become a much more consistent wrap-up tackler.

He can be opportunistic but is unlikely to create ball production at a high level as a pro due to his lack of instincts and burst. Torrence has Day 3 potential and should compete for a roster spot. — Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Strengths

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Plays with good eye balance from split safety.

Looks to jar ball loose from pass-catchers.

Fluid lateral movement in coverage underneath.

Operates with smart angles to ball as a high safety.

Runs the alley with appropriate pursuit leverage.

Searches the scrum looking for running back leakage.

— Zierlein

Weaknesses

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Fails to gain ground quickly from an upright backpedal.

Average reactive quickness and change of direction.

Unable to find second gear for deep ball recovery.

Below-average burst to close on the ball.

Allowed too many yards after contact as run defender.

Needs improvement closing out and running through the ball-carrier.

— Zierlein

Read more

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1368]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire