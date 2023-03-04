2023 NFL Combine results for former Gators safety Trey Dean III

The 2023 scouting combine is officially underway as 319 of the top collegiate football players gather at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they get their last big chance to make an even bigger impression on scouts from all 32 NFL franchises in attendance.

One of the participants this year who hails from the Orange and Blue is safety Trey Dean III, who spent five years in Gainesville with the Gators. The 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound defensive back earned his bachelor’s degree in Education Sciences back in the fall of 2021 and made the SEC All-Academic Honor Roll all five years in school.

Here is a look at the final numbers from the NFL combine for former Gators safety Trey Dean III, including his overall grade and projection.

Measurables

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6’ 2’’

Weight: 200 lbs

Arm: 31 3/4’’

Hand: 9 1/4’’

40-yard dash

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Official time: 4.75 seconds

Dean came in last among safeties in the 40-yard dash finishing 0.03 seconds behind his former teammate, Rashad Torrence II.

10-second split

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Official split time: 1.60 seconds

Dean was second-to-last in the 10-second split event edging out the final participant by just 0.01 seconds.

Vertical jump

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official record: 36.5’’

Dean’s official vertical jump distance finished eighth among 19 participating safeties, with a full inch between him and both the athlete before and after him.

Broad jump

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official distance: 10’ 4’’

Dean’s official vertical jump distance finished eighth among 19 participating safeties, with a full inch between him and both the athlete before and after him.

Bench press

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Repetitions: 25

Dean had the most repetitions in the bench press among the 16 safeties participating in the event.

Score breakdown (via Next Gen Stats)

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Production Score: 59

Combine S Rank: 16th

Athleticism Score: 57

Combine S Rank: 17th

Story continues

Total Score: 60

Combine S Rank: 19th

NFL Combine Grade

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Combine Grade: 5.83

A grade of nearly 5.83 projects Dean as an average backup or special teamer, with a draft projection of somewhere between the fifth and sixth rounds, according to Pro Football Draft’s grading scale.

Overview

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Big, long safety with good athleticism and toughness but a troubling lack of assignment awareness. Dean has the athletic tools to play man coverage, but he needs better patience early in the rep and must become more reliable in carrying out his responsibilities.

He has the speed and length to close and disrupt the catch and does a nice job of carrying speed down the field. Dean can cover big tight ends and help support the run in the box but spotty angles to the tackle plague him at times. Considering his strengths and weaknesses, a team might give him a look as a cornerback if he proves he can run well enough. — Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Strengths

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Excellent size with athletic build and long arms.

Plays with good man-cover ability in the slot.

Triggers on throws with little wasted motion from off coverage.

Flies downhill looking to defend against crossing routes.

Length is an effective tool in breaking up passes.

Traits and temperament to make noise on special teams.

— Zierlein

Weaknesses

David Becker/Getty Images

Coverage duties seem unclear way too often.

Mental miscues were costly to the defense.

Needs better route awareness as a high safety.

Slow to locate the ball with his back to the quarterback.

Angles to football can run a little too steep.

Impatience in tight spaces leads to missed tackles.

— Zierlein

Read more

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1368]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire