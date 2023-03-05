2023 NFL Combine results for former Gators wide receiver Justin Shorter

The 2023 scouting combine is officially underway as 319 of the top collegiate football players gather at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they get their last big chance to make an even bigger impression on scouts from all 32 NFL franchises in attendance.

One of the participants this year who hails from the Orange and Blue is wide receiver Justin Shorter, who spent three seasons with the Gators after transferring from the Penn State Nittany Lions, where he spent two years prior to his arrival in Gainesville. The 6-foot-4-inch, 229-pound pass catcher’s overall performance in the combine landed in the lower third among participants but he still projects as an above-average backup at the next level.

Here is a look at the final numbers from the NFL combine for former Gators wide receiver Justin Shorter, including his overall grade and projection.

Measurables

Height: 6’4’’

Weight: 229 lbs

Arm: 33 3/4’’

Hand: 10’’

40-yard dash

Official time: 4.55 seconds

Shorter’s 40-yard dash time was among the lower third of participating wide receivers.

10-second split

Official split time: 1.59 seconds

Shorter’s 40-yard dash time was tied for worst with three other players among participating wide receivers.

Vertical Jump

Official record: 35.50’’

Shorter’s vertical jump distance was among the middle of the pack of participating wide receivers.

Broad jump

Official distance: 10’6″

Shorter’s broad jump distance was among the middle of the pack of participating wide receivers.

Score breakdown (via Next Gen Stats)

Production Score: 56

Combine WR Rank: 43rd

Athleticism Score: 69

Combine WR Rank: 37th

Total Score: 58

Combine WR Rank: 47th

NFL Combine Grade

NFL Combine Grade: 6.00

A grade of 6.00 projects Shorter as an above-average backup in the NFL with a draft position landing somewhere in the fifth round of the draft, according to Pro Football Draft’s grading scale.

Overview

Big and long with the build-up speed and skill set to attack defenses via intermediate and deep routes. Shorter plays to his size with a rugged demeanor that allows him to play through physical coverage and secure catches.

He has above-average ball-winning talent down the field but he’s too leggy and gradual in short spaces to escape press quickly or win consistently underneath. Shorter requires longer-developing routes that allow him to turn over his stride, but once he gets going, he tilts the odds in his favor. His limitations cap his ceiling, but his toughness and ball skills raise his floor as a WR4/5 with upside. — Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Strengths

Big wideout with massive wingspan and large hands.

Can make his money working intermediate and deep.

Highly effective ball-tracking and high-point ability.

Better footwork getting into comebacks than most his size.

Willing to play rough at the top of the route.

Above-average focus and catch strength in traffic.

Able to sink low and cradle throws off the turf.

Secures with body catches into collisions.

— Zierlein

Weaknesses

Slow getting off the snap and into the pattern.

Linear release allows press to touch him up.

Loses route momentum making turns.

Inconsistent rescuing the challenging throw.

Below average foot quickness for yards after catch.

— Zierlein

