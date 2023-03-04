2023 NFL Combine results for former Aggie Jaylon Jones

Speed, strength, and athletic ability are the traits on display during the shirt and shorts Olympics. Scouts and coaches are going through the annual routine of evaluating athletes at the 2023 NFL scouting combine. Over 300 former college football players filed into Lucas Oil Stadium with the opportunity to make a lasting impression on the NFL teams in attendance.

Jaylon Jones was one of three former Aggies participating in this week’s events. The junior cornerback is viewed as a project with good size and average speed. Most evaluations see him being as a possible late-day two-pick and the opportunity to try him at safety.

Here is a look at the final numbers from the NFL combine for former Aggie Jaylon Jones, including his overall grade and projection.

Measurables

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones (DB16) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Height: 6’ 2’’

Weight: 200 lbs

Arm: 30 3/4’’

Hand: 9’’

40-yard Dash

Texas A&M’s Jaylon Jones runs a 4.57 in his 2nd attempt at the 40 yard dash at the #NFLCombine #GigEm https://t.co/hQLQkkauVU pic.twitter.com/7FxY8Nc7no — Tim England (@tengland_150) March 3, 2023

Official time: 4.57 seconds

Jones’s time was ranked near the bottom among the cornerback group.

10-yard Split

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones (DB16) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Official split time: 1.48 seconds

Jones’s time was ranked 2nd among the cornerback group.

Vertical Jump

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones (DB16) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Official height: 38″

Jones’s height ranked in the middle of the pack among the cornerback group.

Broad Jump

Official distance: 10’2″

Jones’s distance ranked in the bottom half among the cornerback group.

3-Cone Drill

Five corners ran the three-cone at the combine: Julius Brents – 6.63s (👀)

Jaylon Jones – 6.88s

Darrell Luther – 6.90s

Terell Smith – 7.02s

Tyrique Stevenson – 7.09s — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 4, 2023

Official time: 6.88 seconds

Jones’s time was ranked 2nd among the five cornerbacks that participated in the drill.

20-Yd Shuttle

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones (DB16) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Official time: 4.3 seconds

Jones’s time was ranked 3rd among the nine cornerbacks that participated in the drill.

Score breakdown (via Next Gen Stats)

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones (DB16) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Production Score: 67

Combine CB Rank: 21st

Athleticism Score: 68

Combine CB Rank: 26th

Total Score: 70

Combine CB Rank: 22nd

NFL Combine Grade

NFL Combine Grade: 5.98

Average Backup or Special-Teamer according to the NFL.com grading scale.

Overview

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) tackles Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) in the first half at Kyle Field.

A big, long cornerback with imposing size but a lack of functional footwork and route anticipation to stay connected to NFL route runners. Jones can be lackadaisical with his technique, so improving in that area could play a big role in bolstering his coverage consistency.

He might lack the long speed for foot races in press-man work so Cover 2 and Cover 3 could be his coverage destination thanks to his size and potential physicality, but a move to safety should not be out of the question. – Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Strengths

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rashod Dubinion (6) is thrown to the ground by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) during the second half at AT&T Stadium.

Three-year starter.

Premium size and length.

Big but fluid in his hip swivel.

Able to hog the catch space when contesting.

Takes quality closing angles on the throw.

Fights through the receiver to break up passes.

Quick to trigger and wrap up versus quick game throws.

-Zierlein

Weaknesses

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) tackles Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) in the second half at Kyle Field.

Technique is loose and undisciplined.

Too easily routed out of position.

Gives up instant separation at breakpoints.

Below average long speed as a cornerback.

Struggles to stay in phase with comeback routes.

Left reaching and recovering in off-man.

Loses his leverage as run supporter.

-Zierlein

