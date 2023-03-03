2023 NFL Combine results for former Gator Gervon Dexter

The 2023 scouting combine is officially underway as 319 of the top collegiate football players gather at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they get their last big chance to make an even bigger impression on scouts from all 32 NFL franchises in attendance.

One of the participants this year who hails from the Orange and Blue is defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, who made some big waves during his three-year tenure in Gainesville. The 6-foot-6-inch, 310-pound trench warrior was one of the few shining pieces of an otherwise disheveled defensive corps during that stretch.

Here is a look at the final numbers from the NFL combine for former Gator Gervon Dexter, including his overall grade and projection.

Measurables

Height: 6’ 6’’

Weight: 310 lbs

Arm: 32 1/4’’

Hand: 9 1/2’’

40-yard dash

Official time: 4.88 seconds

Dexter finished among the top five defensive tackles in the 40-yard dash, coming in fifth with his time.

10-second split

Official split time: 1.81 seconds

Dexter was among the bottom five defensive tackles in the 10-second split with the fifth-worst time.

Vertical jump

Official record: 31″

Dexter was among the top three in the vertical jump, coming in third overall among defensive tackles.

Broad jump

Official distance: 9’2″

Dexter was right in the middle of the pack among defensive tackles when it came to the broad jump, coming in seventh among the 12 participants.

Three-cone drill

Official time: 7.5 seconds

Dexter finished fifth among defensive tackles in the three-cone drill, again cracking the top five in one of the combine categories.

Score breakdown (via Next Gen Stats)

Production Score: 69

Combine DT Rank: 7th

Athleticism Score: 81

Combine DT Rank: 7th

Total Score: 70

Combine DT Rank: 7th

NFL Combine Grade

NFL Combine Grade: 5.94

A grade of nearly six projects Dexter as an average backup or special teamer, with a draft projection of somewhere around the fifth round, according to Pro Football Draft’s grading scale.

Overview

Dexter is frequently slow off snap, which tends to have a domino effect on both his hands and positioning in a negative way. His size and traits help him make plays even after being blocked early in the rep, but he will need to improve his hand usage as a pro.

He’s a limited pass rusher with below-average quickness and rush skill but can get there eventually if the play extends. Dexter’s physical profile might be hard for teams to ignore, and he could become a more consistent performer in a 3-4 defense. — Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Strengths

NFL-ready frame with size to entice.

Has two-gapping qualities to build on.

Able to stay square to the line and mind his gap.

Upper-body twitch for sudden block sheds.

Slides through gaps with upper-body turn.

Size and length help open protection edges.

Easy transition from bull rush to swim as rusher.

— Zierlein

Weaknesses

Slow getting off the ball.

Lacks explosive first contact as bull rusher.

Will need to develop a solid go-to move for better pocket threat.

Allows run blockers to take the action to him.

Struggles getting to his punch separation in timely manner.

Double teams take him for a ride.

Content to play under stretch blocks rather than fighting for positioning.

— Zierlein

