2023 NFL Combine results for former Gators offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence

The 2023 scouting combine is officially underway as 319 of the top collegiate football players gather at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they get their last big chance to make an even bigger impression on scouts from all 32 NFL franchises in attendance.

One of the participants this year who hails from the Orange and Blue is offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, who followed head coach Billy Napier from the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to Gainesville for his senior season. The 6-foot-5-inch, 330-pound lineman’s overall performance in the combine was solid even though he lagged in some of the physical drills, and as a result, he is projected to be a good starter within two years.

Here is a look at the final numbers from the NFL combine for former Gators offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, including his overall grade and projection.

Measurables

Height: 6’5’’

Weight: 330 lbs

Arm: 33 7/8’’

Hand: 11 1/4’’

40-Yard Dash

Official time: 5.31 seconds

Torrence’s 40-yard dash time was among the lower third of participating offensive linemen.

10-Yard Split

Official split time: 1.84 seconds

Torrence’s 10-yard split time was among the lower third of participating offensive linemen.

Vertical Jump

Official record: 23.50″

Torrence’s vertical jump height was second-worst among participating offensive linemen, beating out the last player by three inches.

Broad Jump

Official distance: 8’5″

Torrence’s broad jump distance was tied with two other players for third-worst among participating offensive linemen, beating out the last player by three inches.

20-Yard Shuttle

Official time: 4.81 seconds

Torrence’s 20-yard shuttle time was tied for third-worst among participating offensive linemen, beating out the next player by just 0.01 seconds.

Score breakdown (via Next Gen Stats)

Production Score: 81

Combine WR Rank: 1st

Athleticism Score: 61

Combine WR Rank: 14th

Total Score: 81

Combine WR Rank: 1st

NFL Combine Grade

NFL Combine Grade: 6.42

A grade of 6.42 projects Torrence as a good starter in the NFL within two years, with a draft position landing somewhere in the fourth round, according to Pro Football Draft’s grading scale. However, it is pretty clear that he will be taken in the first round given his immense talent.

Overview

Broad guard prospect whose physical limitations are balanced by his feel for the job and ability to use his size in his favor. Torrence is not a natural bender. He is forced to engulf and push rather than leverage and drive as a run blocker, but he’s solid at neutralizing the man across from him.

He uses his hands well to jab and maintain feel for the rush, but quick interior rushers with well-developed counters could be too much for his limited foot quickness to handle without help. He projects as a future starter for downhill offenses who covet size over athleticism. — Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Strengths

Very broad across the chest and waist.

Wide build creates impediment for interior pass rushers.

Uses independent hands for added balance in pass pro.

Quick to read twists and search for adjusted assignments.

Penalty-free throughout the 2022 season, per PFF.

Adequate contact pop with ability to neutralize opponent’s power.

Size helps to generate movement as a drive blocker.

Held his own in matchups against Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

Above average strain to sustain his blocks.

— Zierlein

Weaknesses

Somewhat indecisive when faced with pressure looks.

Struggles to effectively mirror athletic rushers.

Overextension in pass sets opens him to counters.

Unable to bend and create proper leverage into contact.

Heavy-legged lunger on the second level.

Very average production on double-team blocks.

— Zierlein

