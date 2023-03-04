2023 NFL Combine results for Brian Branch

On Friday, former Alabama defensive back Brian Branch participated in the 2023 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Branch is considered one of the top defensive back prospects in this year’s draft and is expected to hear his name called in the top half of the first round.

Branch played the STAR position in Nick Saban’s defense in Tuscaloosa and the NFL views him as a versatile athlete to put in the back end of the defense. Branch is a fluid athlete who can make plays over the top, but is physical enough to also shine inside the box.

Here is a look at the final numbers from the NFL combine for Brian Branch.

Measurables

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 190

Arm: 30 3/4″

Hands: 9 1/2″

40-yard dash

Unofficial time: 4.58

At this moment, Branch’s official 40-yard dash time hasn’t been updated so we will go with his unofficial time of 4.58. While this is not blazing by any stretch, anything under 4.6 is a win for Branch and what he will be expected to do in the NFL.

10-yard split

Official time: 1.56

Branch posted a rather 1.56 time in his 10-yard split. The 10-yard split is really more important for players that play along the line of scrimmage such as offensive and defensive linemen.

Vertical jump

Vertical jump: 34.5″

Branch also competed on the vertical jump at the combine on Friday and posted a solid 34.5″ vertical.

Broad jump

Official distance: 10’5″

Branch’s 10’5″ broad jump distance was good enough to rank in the middle of the pack for the corners that participated during Friday’s workout.

Best of Branch at the combine

