2023 NFL Combine results for Brenton Strange

Penn State has developed a nice little track record for developing tight ends for the next level. Looking to continue that line of tight ends that includes Mike Gesicki and Pat Freiermuth is Brenton Strange, who put up some admirable results at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Strange showed off his athleticism to the NFL scouting world at the combine and showed some positive results that helped to make up for a lack of elite speed. And overall, Strange handled himself well as he came away with a decent ranking among tight ends. He may not have jumped up into the top 5 or even the top 10 on the tight end rankings, but he did consistently have better results than the tight end that appeared on many of the tight end draft rankings heading into the combine. How much will that impact the future outlook remains to be seen, but Strange should be satisfied with his combine performance while also knowing he has a few things to improve on at Penn State’s upcoming pro day to continue boosting his draft stock.

Here are the official results from the NFL Combine for Brenton Strange.

Measurables

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 253 lbs

Arm: 31 1/8″

Hand: 9 5/8″

40-yard dash

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Official time: 4.70

Nobody ever accused Brenton Strange of being the fastest tight end to play the game, and the combine didn’t do anything to change that thought. Strange’s 40-yard dash time was the third-slowest in the position group. But Strange’s time was tied with Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, who is widely considered to be the top tight end prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, so perhaps we shouldn’t make too much of the 40-yard time.

The fastest time recorded by a tight end belonged to Miami’s Will Mallory, who was clocked at 4.54 seconds, a hundredth of a second faster than former Penn State tight end Zack Kuntz of Old Dominion. Iowa’s Sam LaPorta was the only other tight end to be timed below 4.6 seconds with a 4.59 time.

10-yard split

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Official split time: 1.57

Interestingly enough, Brenton Strange had the second-fastest 10-yard split among tight ends (tied with Zack Kuntz of Old Dominion and Darnell Washington of Georgia). So while it seems Strange could have one of the fastest times at the start, his overall 40-yard dash time suggests he could be easier to chase down. But if looking for a tight end to simply get off the line at the snap and get into position, this could bode well for Strange.

Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave was the only faster tight end after 10 yards at 1.54 seconds.

3-Cone Drill

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Official time: 7.25 seconds

There were only five tight ends who participated in the 3-cone drill, so it was an incredibly small sample size for comparison. But Strange had the fourth best time in the group and was one of three to come in over seven seconds. Zack Kuntz led all five players with 6.87 seconds. Iowa’s Sam LaPorta came in at 6.91 seconds.

We’ll see if Strange manages to trim any time off this drill at Penn State’s pro day.

20-yard shuttle

]Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Official time: 4.46 seconds

A small handful of more tight ends participated in the 20-yard shuttle drill, so the sample size is still small. However, Strange came in at the bottom of the pack with the slowest time in the 20-yard shuttle drill.

Darnell Washington of Georgia set the pace at 4.08 seconds and Zack Kuntz delivered at 4.12 seconds for the two fastest times. Iowa’s Sam LaPorta was next on the board at 4.25 seconds. Like the 3-cone drill, we’ll see if Strange can manage to shave some time off of his combine numbers.

Vertical jump

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State tight end Brenton Strange (TE14) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official record: 36″

The vertical jump was a good event for Brenton Strange. At 36 inches, Strange tied for the fourth-best vertical jump with Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave, and he was one of just five tight ends to have a vertical jump of 36 inches or more.

The only tight end to hit 40 inches was Zack Kuntz of Old Dominion, formerly of Penn State.

Broad jump

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Official distance: 10’4″

Like the vertical jump, the broad jump went well for Brenton Strange. Strange’s distance was the fifth-best in the position group. Strange beat Iowa’s Sam LaPorta by one inch and was one inch shy of Clemson’s Davis Allen.

But just like in the vertical jump, it was former Nittany Lion Zack Kuntz who outclassed the entire group with a distance of 10’8″.

NFL Combine Grade

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

NFL Combine Grade: 6.24

There appears to be a spot in the NFL for a tight end of Brenton Strange’s size and skill. While he lacks great speed, he can still be a big body to go up and come down with a football, and he’ll be a bull to bring down once he does if he has some space to work with. Strange’s combine went pretty well, all things considered. He consistently had better numbers than the consensus top tight end in the draft going into the combine, although former Nittany Lion Zach Kuntz may have had something to say about that as well.

Strange hopes to continue the legacy of Penn State tight ends being drafted like Pat Freiermuth and Mike Gesicki, and scouts will certainly be keeping him on the radar as teams go through the draft. He could be a nice fit somewhere on an NFL roster.

Strange’s next gen stats from the combine had him ranked 12th in production and 9th in athleticism for the 13th-best overall ranking. His NFL prospect grade suggests Strange is in line for being an average starter in the NFL.

