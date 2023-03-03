2023 NFL Combine results for Will Anderson Jr.

On Thursday, Alabama’s legendary outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. participated in the 2023 NFL scouting combine.

Anderson is projected to be one of the top selections in this year’s draft and his performance at the combine only solidified his standing with the NFL scouts.

Anderson put his elite athleticism on full display Thursday and proved that he is worthy to be the top defensive player taken when the draft rolls around in late April. Anderson checks every box that a team might be looking for in an edge defender.

Here is a look at the final numbers from the NFL combine for Will Anderson.

Measurables

Height: 6’3 1/2″

Weight: 253

Arm: 33 7/8″

Hands: 9 7/8″

40-yard dash

Official time: 4.6

Anderson ran the 40-yard dash just one time on Thursday, and that proved to be enough with his blazing 4.6 time. With Anderson being nearly 6’4″ and over 250 pounds, a 4.6 40-yard dash is very impressive.

10-yard split

Official time: 1.61

Anderson has been known for his quick “get-off” when rushing on the edge and his 10-yard split put that on full display. Anderson’s 1.61 time is quicker than the likes of NFL great Khalil Mack who posted a 1.64 back in 2014.

Anderson at the combine

What analyst are saying

Will Anderson was my favorite prospect for the #Bears coming into the combine.

Considering he compares almost directly to both Khalil Mack & DeMarcus Ware (on top of his college product), I’m all in if that’s where they go. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 3, 2023

Will Anderson completely owned the pass rush drills. I'm blown away that he's even working out when so many top players don't. Good on him — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 3, 2023

Best part of Will Anderson’s workout today was how fluid he looked dropping into coverage and redirecting. Looked very comfortable from the stand up position as a 3-4 OLB. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 3, 2023

