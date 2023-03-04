2023 NFL combine QB results: Will Levis

With the Carolina Panthers on the hunt for a quarterback in this year’s draft, each of the “big four” prospects at the position will be in play. And among that bunch includes Kentucky’s Will Levis.

Here are Levis’ results from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 229 pounds

Arm length: 32 inches

Hand size: 10.625 inches

Athletic testing

40-yard dash: DNP

10-yard split: DNP

Vertical jump: 34 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches

On-field highlights

Levis out breaking throws pic.twitter.com/mpOX1TMnJ1 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 4, 2023

Levis 59 MPH throw pic.twitter.com/pjdcNECuiN — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 4, 2023

