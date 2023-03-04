2023 NFL combine QB results: Will Levis
With the Carolina Panthers on the hunt for a quarterback in this year’s draft, each of the “big four” prospects at the position will be in play. And among that bunch includes Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Here are Levis’ results from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 229 pounds
Arm length: 32 inches
Hand size: 10.625 inches
Athletic testing
40-yard dash: DNP
10-yard split: DNP
Vertical jump: 34 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches
On-field highlights
Levis out breaking throws
— Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 4, 2023
Levis 59 MPH throw
— Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 4, 2023
That ball explodes out of his hand. @will_levis
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/qY3TtD6SGg
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
Showing off the cannon.@will_levis | @UKFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/tPHB35dxXq
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
