2023 NFL combine QB results: Anthony Richardson

Are the Carolina Panthers “all in” on Anthony Richardson yet? They may be after his record-breaking performance at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

Here are the University of Florida quarterback’s results on the afternoon.

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 244 pounds

Arm length: 32.75 inches

Hand size: 10.5 inches

Athletic testing

40-yard dash: 4.43 seconds

10-yard split: 1.53 seconds

Vertical jump: 40.5 inches*

Broad jump: 10 feet, nine inches*

*Combine record

On-field highlights

Richardson deep outs pic.twitter.com/UPgCHNL8O5 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 4, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire