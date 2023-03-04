2023 NFL combine QB results: Anthony Richardson
Are the Carolina Panthers “all in” on Anthony Richardson yet? They may be after his record-breaking performance at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.
Here are the University of Florida quarterback’s results on the afternoon.
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 244 pounds
Arm length: 32.75 inches
Hand size: 10.5 inches
Athletic testing
40-yard dash: 4.43 seconds
10-yard split: 1.53 seconds
Vertical jump: 40.5 inches*
Broad jump: 10 feet, nine inches*
*Combine record
On-field highlights
Richardson velocity: 60MPH pic.twitter.com/m8ibQqg3E2
— Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) March 4, 2023
Richardson deep outs pic.twitter.com/UPgCHNL8O5
— Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 4, 2023
Anthony Richardson letting it FLY. @GatorsFB
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/mRi0vkL7X6
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
