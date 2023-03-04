2023 NFL combine QB results: CJ Stroud

Somehow, quarterback CJ Stroud has gotten a bit overlooked with the increasing hype around his peers—specifically Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson. But the University of Ohio State star is still one of the best players of the 2023 NFL draft, something he showed on Saturday.

Here are Stroud’s results from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 214 pounds

Arm length: 32.625 inches

Hand size: 10 inches

Athletic testing

40-yard dash: DNP

10-yard split: DNP

Vertical jump: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

On-field highlights

Again, if you’re into good athleticism, the ability to create, someone with a good sense of timing, CJ Stroud has all of that, plus tremendous accuracy. Prototypical frame, sees the field with ease. These aren’t 70 yard bombs, but that’s not what we’re looking at right now. pic.twitter.com/TcPCh2tupG — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) March 4, 2023

