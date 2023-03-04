2023 NFL combine QB results: CJ Stroud
Somehow, quarterback CJ Stroud has gotten a bit overlooked with the increasing hype around his peers—specifically Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson. But the University of Ohio State star is still one of the best players of the 2023 NFL draft, something he showed on Saturday.
Here are Stroud’s results from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Measurements
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 214 pounds
Arm length: 32.625 inches
Hand size: 10 inches
Athletic testing
40-yard dash: DNP
10-yard split: DNP
Vertical jump: DNP
Broad jump: DNP
On-field highlights
Ball velocity throw for CJ Stroud.
— Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) March 4, 2023
First throws of the day for QB CJ Stroud.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/PWjjhZupyh
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
Again, if you're into good athleticism, the ability to create, someone with a good sense of timing, CJ Stroud has all of that, plus tremendous accuracy. Prototypical frame, sees the field with ease. These aren't 70 yard bombs, but that's not what we're looking at right now.
— John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) March 4, 2023
We've seen that a few times before.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/uKXMU0tGrB
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
CJ Stroud throwing moon balls.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/adkpt7fogB
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
CJ Stroud makes it look eaaaasy.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/TfutgvtpVw
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
