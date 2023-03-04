2023 NFL combine QB results: Bryce Young

The 2023 draft’s consensus No. 1 quarterback Bryce Young didn’t really have to hit the field at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. So, he didn’t.

With just about zero questions surrounding his ability to throw and athleticism, the former Heisman Trophy winner sat out on Saturday. Nonetheless, here are the results from what really mattered to many—and perhaps the Carolina Panthers—when it comes to Young.

Measurements

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 204 pounds

Arm length: 30.5 inches

Hand size: 9.75 inches

Athletic testing

40-yard dash: DNP

10-yard split: DNP

Vertical jump: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

On-field highlights

DNP

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire