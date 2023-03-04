2023 NFL combine QB results: Bryce Young
The 2023 draft’s consensus No. 1 quarterback Bryce Young didn’t really have to hit the field at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. So, he didn’t.
With just about zero questions surrounding his ability to throw and athleticism, the former Heisman Trophy winner sat out on Saturday. Nonetheless, here are the results from what really mattered to many—and perhaps the Carolina Panthers—when it comes to Young.
Measurements
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 204 pounds
Arm length: 30.5 inches
Hand size: 9.75 inches
Athletic testing
40-yard dash: DNP
10-yard split: DNP
Vertical jump: DNP
Broad jump: DNP
On-field highlights
DNP
