College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Thursday, February 16
College basketball predictions for every game along with the schedule, game times, and how to watch on Thursday, February 16
College basketball predictions for every game along with the schedule, game times, and how to watch on Thursday, February 16
Kyle Busch is at Richard Childress Racing, Kevin Harvick is in his final season and NASCAR is putting on a street race in Chicago.
What are the top storylines in college basketball, a month before March Madness?
The MMQB's Albert Breer joins 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak and Bertrand" to discuss the possibility of the Patriots trading quarterback Mac Jones to Josh McDaniels' Raiders.
LeBron James returned after a three-game absence with a clean bill of health after MRI and optimism about new teammates' play after a Lakers' win.
One of the best innovations of the short-lived XFL 2.0, which began play in February of 2020 and closed down in March of 2020, was its kickoff rule. That rule will be back for XFL 3.0, which begins play on Saturday. The kickoff rule consists of 10 players on the kicking team and 10 players [more]
James Wiseman's former teammates in the Bay Area are rooting for the 21-year-old center as he begins the next chapter of his NBA career.
Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?
Kevin Durant made his first appearance with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, though it will be a longer wait before he actually makes his on-court debut.
Four days after the Super Bowl, a surprising number of people continue to suggest that an instance of defensive holding should not have been called defensive holding. The argument apparently was rooted in the reality that we all wanted to witness a more exciting finish to Super Bowl LVII, and that the foul called on [more]
Ohio State seems to be getting more than just a quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz.
The enticing talents of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye could hamper the Bears' trade hopes for the No. 1 pick, but they should make their decision on Justin Fields a no-brainer.
Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders? Coach Josh McDaniels has plenty of choices. It makes sense to keep eyes on someone with whom McDaniels has worked in the past, in addition to any rookies to whom he may take a shine. The top candidates [more]
The NCAA Tournament is on the horizon, and I'm counting 10 teams with realistic chances to win March Madness. Even up-and-down Tennessee basketball.
The 2023 NFL head coaching cycle is over. Let's look at which teams might have a head coaching vacancy to fill this time next year.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy held off on speaking to other teams about their offensive coordinator vacancies before the team won Super Bowl LVII, but the game and the parade are now in the books. That leaves Bieniemy with time on his hands and he’ll be spending some of it with the Commanders on Thursday. [more]
Many have weighed in on who the 49ers' starting quarterback should be next season, and now Vernon Davis has lent his voice to the fray.
Justin Fields will get his wish and play inside, per the Bears Arlington Park stadium project.
How a JuJu Smith-Schuster dance — and some clever Andy Reid play disguise — were part of the Chiefs igniting their run game against the Eagles.
Hamlin came under fire for the jacket from ex-NFL running back Adrian Peterson.
The WM Phoenix Open streaker's attire gained enough attention for him to be bailed out.