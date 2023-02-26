2023 NFL Combine Profile: Parker Washington, Wide Receiver

Penn State has slowly established a solid receiving corp in the NFL and now Parker Washington looks to add his name to the group. The dynamic Nittany Lion playmaker saw his fair share of ups and downs during his three years but in 2022 he flashed his best moments and is now riding that momentum into the NFL.

He has a good physical build and the explosive athleticism to dominate the NFL scouting combine. He will be primed for what he hopes is a big week during the combine. He won’t jump into round one but he has a chance to be very close to the top of round two.

Here is a look at Parker Washington as an NFL draft prospect as he prepares to attend the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Overview

Parker Washington is one of my favorite Day 2 WR prospects – 5'10" / 212 lbs / 20.7 yrs

– elite ball skills/body control/concentration

– 11/17 on contested catches last 2 seasons

– productive after the catch with a RB build

– still needs to tighten up his routes

Strengths

Weaknesses

Where Washington sits among draft prospects

Draft outlook

Other Penn State players at the 2023 NFL Combine

