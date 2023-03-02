2023 NFL combine: Bills met with Penn State DB Ji’Ayir Brown

If the Buffalo Bills are to add to their safety position via the 2023 NFL draft, we’ve got our first name connected as a potential possibility.

Penn State defensive back Ji’Ayir Brown told reporters, including WIVB-TV, at the 2023 combine that he met with the Bills.

When discussing the safety position, thoughts in Buffalo this offseason go straight to Jordan Poyer. Does the pending free agent return?

With free agency arriving before the draft, we’ll know soon enough. The salary cap is making life difficult for Buffalo in terms of re-signing players this offseason.

However, Brown might not be a top-tier prospect for the Bills in terms of replacing Poyer straight away.

Brown projects more of a project player. The Draft Network has him slated as a fourth-round selection.

Still, Brown could have that long-term value for the Bills. While Poyer is currently a free agent, Micah Hyde will be next year. Taking Pro Football Focus analysis into consideration, Brown might be a fit behind Hyde.

PFF states that Brown’s best skills is as a box defender that is versatile. Prior to signing in Buffalo, that was the word on Hyde too and he turned into one of the NFL’s best safeties alongside Poyer.

At the next level, analysts say Brown’s tackling and instincts getting to the ball carrier must improve.

But that doesn’t mean Brown hasn’t made plays. Last season, brown had four interceptions, but made things happen in the backfield as well. He had seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire