2023 NFL combine: Bills met with top tight end prospect

The Buffalo Bills met with Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer at the 2023 NFL combine.

During the event in Indianapolis, Mayer told reporters, including WIVB-TV, that he talked to the team. Mayer added a positive review of that chat with the Bills, saying it went “really well” in his mind:

ND tight end Michael Mayer said he met with the Bills and it went really well. ***proceeds to drop “culture” a few times. pic.twitter.com/B6RqGh1Wwq — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) March 3, 2023

For a variety of reasons, Mayer being connected to Buffalo is interesting. At the top, his position will turn heads.

A tight end? Dawson Knox was already locked up to an extension by the Bills. However, Buffalo did add OJ Howard last year to try and create a 1-2 punch from their tight end position.

That ended up not working out, but there was a desire to do so. The Bills could end up having something similar in mind in 2023 if Mayer were to happen.

Maybe even more so.

Mayer isn’t just a tight end prospect, most, if not all draft analysts, consider him the No. 1 tight end in the 2023 draft. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the No. 17 prospect on their entire big board.

Because of that, it’s hard to envision Buffalo aiming for him and getting Mayer anywhere except with their first selection. The Bills’ top pick is currently slated at No. 27 overall.

PFF raves about Mayer’s 6-foot-4 frame, physical nature and ability to block. However, the outlet admits his speed isn’t overwhelming.

Mayer has put together back-to-back seasons of at least 67 catches and 800 yards with 16 touchdowns in that time.

O'Cyrus Torrence had formal meeting with Bills at 2023 NFL combine Bills meet with Georgia's Darnell Washington at 2023 NFL combine 2023 NFL combine: Bills met with oft-mock drafted prospect Bijan Robinson

