2023 NFL combine: Bills meet with USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu

The Buffalo Bills have interest in a piece that could be a versatile addition to their defensive line.

USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu told reporters via press conference, including WIVB-TV, from the 2023 NFL combine that he met with the Bills at the event.

Tuipulotu plays along the D-line but is called a versatile defender because of his ability to move around the front.

Tuipulotu mostly plays on the edge, but has the size and skill to kick inside as well.

The most interesting breakdown on Tuipulotu comes from The Draft Network.

He is given a second-round pick value by the outlet, but Tuipulotu’s prospect comparison? Current Buffalo defensive end AJ Epenesa.

In a situation where Tuipulotu comes to the Bills, he would be a piece that would be brought in to push the likes of Epenesa and Boogie Basham behind starters Von Miller and Greg Rousseau in 2023.

Tuipulotu would also come into the equation as a potential long-term solution for post-Von life.

Epenesa and Basham have had spurts of production in the pros but have yet to find consistent success.

Last season at USC, Tuipulotu had a breakout year by notching 13.5 sacks and 22 tackles for loss. Pro Football Focus also handed him strong grades the past two years, 82.2 and 82.6, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire