2023 NFL calendar begins this week, more dates to know

NFL coaches, general managers, agents, media members, and of course fans, will be congregating in Indianapolis this week for the league’s annual scouting combine. In what is a job interview for players and an evaluation period for front offices, you can say that this week truly kicks off the new league year in 2023.

While the early part of the week and process is more of interviewing, orientations, and medical exams, that process is underway players rolling in.

With team interviews happening since Monday and through Wednesday, the on-field aspect of the combine begins Thursday, March 2 when the measurements and workouts are led off by defensive linemen and linebackers.

On Friday, March 3 the defensive backs and placekickers/special teamers take the field.

Saturday, March 4 is time for quarterbacks and their targets in wide receivers and tight ends.

Sunday, March 5 the offensive line and running backs take it home with their workouts and the process concludes on Monday, March, 6.

The league does a remarkable job of keeping the interest in this game year-round. As the big-wigs of the teams board their flights and head back to their war rooms, some will have a day to designate potential Franchise or Transition Players.

Also commencing on March 7 will be college pro days. Teams are permitted to hold workouts of a school’s eligible players but players outside of the scheduled Pro Day activities are prohibited. This process can include private dinners, meetings, and interviews.

Additionally from the 7 through April 19, draft-eligible player facility visits begin where teams are permitted 30 non-local players for physical exams and visits however no on-field workouts can occur.

It is through of course the April 26 eve of the NFL’s Annual Selection Meeting, better known as the Draft. Prior to the selection long weekend, back to March.

March 8 and 9 will be the deadline for clubs to conduct physical examinations for players claiming the Extended Injury Protection Benefit for the 2023 season.

Story continues

Heading into a more action-packed time, especially in South Florida as last off-season proved, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has several key decisions to make.

From March 13 beginning at 12 p.m. ET through March 15 ending at 3:59:59 p.m. ET, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contracts at 4:00 p.m ET on the 15th.

No prospective Unrestricted Free Agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m. ET, on March 15. Also at this time, teams must submit qualifying offers to their restricted free agents with expiring contracts to retain a right of first refusal/compensation.

When the clock hits 4:00 p.m. ET, the 2023 league year and free agency period begins, as well as the trading period opening.

Following the flurry of activity, the NFL league meetings will be held in Phoenix on March 26-29, and a month later, the draft will start the clock in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And something Miami Dolphins fans will certainly be monitoring will be the May 1 deadline for designating a fifth-year option to players from the first round of the 2020 Draft.

Specifically, that’s offensive tackle Austin Jackson, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

And, just like that, the 2023 season is almost here.

More!

Ranking the Dolphins' biggest position needs ahead of NFL Scouting Combine Former Dolphin Terrell Buckley rips his XFL team during game Former general managers discuss Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire