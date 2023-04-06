2023 NFC South Team Needs and Prospect Fits









Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the positional needs of every NFC South team and some of the best prospects they could look to target in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Needs: Quarterback, Wide Receiver, and Cornerback

Top Picks: 1, 39, and 93

The Panthers will get their quarterback after trading up to the No. 1 pick. That move cost them D.J. Moore and their replacements for him are all short-term solutions. Jaycee Horn is on an elite trajectory but Carolina doesn't have great options to start alongside him either in the slot or outside.

All signs point to C.J. Stroud being the Panthers' choice at the top of the draft. After calling his name, they should be looking at adding some wide receiver help for him in the second round. Adam Thielen is coming off an atrocious year and D.J. Chark is a solid role-player, but not a strong target earner. Though his size is underwhelming, Houston's Nathaniel Dell could be a player who immediately steps into a rotational slot role for Carolina and he will cost them a Day Two pick at most. If the Panthers don't go with a receiver at pick 39, South Carolina's Cam Smith would be an ideal fit for Ejiro Evero's defense.

Needs: Wide Reciever, Quarterback, and Defensive End

Top Picks: 8, 44, and 75

Taylor Heinicke is nothing more than a bridge option, though the Falcons could use him as their excuse to wait another year to draft a quarterback. Atlanta has Mack Hollins set to play the Z receiver role and Scotty Miller lined up to play slot. Free agent addition Kaden Ellis will line up as an end for Atlanta but could ultimately serve as a pass-rush specialist, creating a need for another defensive lineman to play early downs.

I wouldn't bet on the Falcons taking a quarterback despite their obvious need. If they do, it may have to be Will Levis. Given the mixed reviews on Levis as a prospect, Atlanta could hold off on getting a passer until 2024. No receiver is being consistently mocked as high as eighth overall, so defensive end is a likely bet to be Atlanta's top selection. The Falcons would love to see Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson make it to them. If he doesn't they could pivot to Jalen Carter, an elite defensive tackle prospect from Georgia who may fall because of off-field issues. In the second round, Josh Downs and Jalin Hyatt will be high on Atlanta's list of prospects. Later in the draft, Penn State's Parker Washington's YAC ability would be a strong complement to Atlanta's current cast of receivers.

Needs: Defensive Tackle, Cornerback, and Defensive End

Top Picks: 29, 40, and 71

The Saints shored up their defensive line with Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd, but both players are career backups. The Saints will need to find at least a backup option through the draft. They should also be looking toward the future at defensive end with Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson both heading into contract years. Outside of Marshon Lattimore, the Saints don't have strong options to start outside or in the slot at corner.

Per Eric Froton, LSU's BJ Ojulari is a defensive end with a bag of pass-rushing tricks and he could still be available when the Saints first take the podium. Looking at Day Two for a defensive tackle, Wake Forest's Kobie Turner was an elite producer throughout his collegiate career, but only has one year of production at an FBS level and leaves school as a redshirt senior, pushing him into the second day for most analysts. If the Saints don't have a corner after three rounds, Big Ten prospects Jakorian Bennett and DJ Turner both crushed the combine but may need to hone their craft for a year before starting.

Needs: Quarterback, Linebacker, and Safety

Top Picks: 19, 50, and 82

A lot of the Bucs' outgoing free agents are still unsigned, so they have options outside of the draft to fill some of their needs. However, they should generally be looking to replace those players with younger options to build for the future. Lavonte David was brought back on a one-year deal and Devin White will also be a free agent in 2024. In the secondary, Tampa Bay let Mike Edwards walk and Keanu Neal's contract also expired. Antoine Winfield Jr. can play any position in the secondary, giving the Bucs some freedom with how they address this need.

Like Atlanta, the Bucs are poised to kick the can down the road another year at quarterback. They don't pick high enough in the first round to land an elite prospect this year, but they have players on their roster who will prevent a Day Two rookie from starting much in his first campaign. If the Bucs want to take a shot on a rookie, they could be in the market for a quarterback with experience in a pro-style offense like Aidan O'Connell or Tanner McKee. Of their needs, safety is most likely to be addressed in Round One. If Alabama's Brian Branch is on the board at 15, he would be a great selection for Tampa Bay. At linebacker, Auburn's Owen Pappoe tested extremely well at the combine and would be in a great spot learning from Lavonte David for a year before taking over in 2024.

