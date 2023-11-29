2023 NFC playoff picture after Week 12

Losing to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the Commanders have now fallen to 4-8. Though not officially eliminated from the NFC playoffs, the Commanders have played so poorly that they are now 14th of 16 NFC teams. Washington has now lost five of its last six games.

NFC PLAYOFF STANDINGS

These are the four division leaders through ten weeks.

1. Philadelphia Eagles 10-1

2. San Francisco 49ers 8-3

3. Detroit Lions 8-3

4. Atlanta Falcons 5-6

If the season concluded today, these would be the NFC’s three wildcard teams.

5. Dallas Cowboys 8-3

6. Seattle Seahawks 6-5

7. Minnesota Vikings 6-6

Those on the outside trying to get in:

8. Green Bay Packers 5-6

9. Los Angeles Rams 5-6

10. New Orleans Saints 5-6

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-7

12. New York Giants 4-8

13. Chicago Bears 4-8

14. Washington Commanders 4-8 (lost head-to-head vs Bears and Giants)

15. Arizona Cardinals 2-10

16. Carolina Panthers 1-10

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire