2023 NFC East Team Needs and Prospect Fits









Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the positional needs of every NFC East team and some of the best prospects they could look to target in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Needs: Cornerback, Center, and Offensive Tackle

Top Picks: 16, 47, and 97

Cornerback Kendall Fuller is entering a contract year and the Commanders also have question marks at CB2 for the upcoming season. On the offensive line, Washington is in need of help at most positions. Charles Leno is a stalwart at left tackle but will be 32 before the end of the season. Andrew Wylie on the right is an average starter but nothing more. Chase Roullier is a strong option at center but has appeared in 10 games over the past two seasons and is past the age apex.

There aren't any centers worth taking at 16 and the Commanders can hold off on taking a tackle until the second round, leaving corner as the obvious option with the 16th pick. Joey Porter Jr. will likely be the top corner on the board when Washington takes the podium. Deonte Banks has fewer reps than most of the other first-round corners, but the Maryland product flashed elite measurables at the combine, putting him in play for the Commanders if Porter Jr. is gone. At tackle, Syracuse's Matthew Bergeron has experience on both sides of the line. He could provide competition for Wylie as a rookie and take over for Leno down the road. Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz is a limited player because of his athleticism but has the technical abilities of a Week 1 starter. He projects to come off the board later into the second day of the draft, making him a name to monitor for the Commanders.

Needs: Guard, Wide Receiver, and Cornerback

Top Picks: 25, 57, and 89

The Giants lost starting interior linemen Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates in free agency. They don't have strong options to replace either as their roster currently stands. Giants GM Joe Schoen did keep most of his receivers in town while also adding Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder, but the wideout room in New York is filled with complimentary slot players. The Giants still need a true WR1. The G-Men also need help at linebacker alongside Bobby Okereke.

Zay Flowers has the size of an NFL slot receiver but played primarily on the outside at Boston College. The Giants can afford to play him in a variety of roles to see what he does best as a rookie. In the second round, Arkansas's Drew Sanders, who began his career as an EDGE defender before converting to off-ball linebacker, would be perfect for Wink Martindale's blitz-crazed defense. If the Giants are willing to wait a year at guard, USC's Andrew Vorhees is an elite prospect but is expected to miss his rookie season after tearing his ACL at the combine.

Needs: Defensive Tackle, Linebacker, and Center

Top Picks: 26, 58, and 98

The Cowboys re-signed Leighton Vander Esch and have Damone Clark lined up to start alongside him, but the former is only on a two-year deal and the latter was taken in the fifth-round last year. They don't need to find a Week 1 starter in the draft, but they do need to add a depth piece with the upside to start down the road. Like at linebacker, the Cowboys' starters on their offensive line are solidified, but only for 2023. Center Tyler Biadasz is entering a contract year and Tyler Smith will eventually move from left guard to left tackle, creating another opening. Dallas brought back defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, but his best seasons are many years behind him.

The defensive tackle class is strong at the top, putting Dallas in a great position to land a starter at 26. They would love for Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey to make it to them but may have to settle for Bryan Breese. The Clemson alum has a significant size advantage over Kancey but comes out of college as much more of a project. At center, Joe Tipmman from Wisconsin is massive (6'6/313) but moves like a much smaller player. Lastly, Daiyan Henley is a phenomenal tackler with the ability to cover backs and tight ends, but he will likely slip in the draft because he spent six years in college.

Needs: Safety, Linebacker, and Defensive Tackle

Top Picks: 10, 30, and 62

The Eagles lost both of their starting safeties and a pair of starting linebackers in free agency. The options to replace them are either discounted veterans or unproven young players. Shoring up one of both positions with high draft picks will be a necessity. Eagles GM Howie Roseman has never shied away from doubling down on his defensive line. Even though they have potential replacements for Javon Hargrave, I see them making an effort to ensure his loss won't impact their ability to get to opposing quarterbacks.

The Eagles will likely be the backstop to Jalen Carter's slide if the Georgia defensive tackle does fall because of his off-field issues. With their second pick in the first round, Iowa's Jack Campbell would be the ideal partner for Nakobe Dean at linebacker. Both Butkus Award winners, Campbell has the size necessary to step into running lanes, allowing Dean to cover and blitz with his incredible speed. Syracuse safety Sydney Brown is a supreme athlete who can handle a variety of assignments in Sean Desai's defense but may need some time to adjust as an undersized prospect who played mostly in the box in 2022.

