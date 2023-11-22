2023 News-Herald high school football all-stars

Nov. 22—Player of the Year

Mikey Maloney

Riverside, Senior

Maloney took home his second straight Tony Fisher Award, as the football player of the year, on Nov. 20 in front of a jam-packed crowd at Hooley Pub & Grill. A magnificent dual-threat quarterback, Maloney threw for 2,151 yards and 17 touchdowns to go with 1,077 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. In all, he accounted for 3,228 yards and 37 touchdowns on offense, while also playing defensive back at times this season and punting for a 37.5-yard average. He could take over a game like few others in Northeast Ohio.

Coach of the Year

Bob Gecewich, Perry

Gecewich was named the winner of the Bob Ritley Award as the coach of the year in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Hooley Pub & Grill on Nov. 20. He has guided the Pirates to a 14-0 record heading into the Division V state final four round on Nov. 24 against Harvest Prep. His Pirates have dominated on both sides of the ball, they ended Kirtland's reguar-season win streak that stretched back to 2016, and they ran the table in the CVC's Chagrin Division.

First Team Offense

QB Scotty Fox, Mentor, Jr.

An all-district selection in Division I, he threw for 2,275 yards and 22 touchdowns to go with 353 rushing yards and 11 more scores. He recently committed to West Virginia University.

QB Frankie Trinetti, Lake Catholic, Jr.

Tony Fisher Award finalist threw for 3,294 yards and 38 touchdowns, both program records. He'll be a force next year as a senior.

RB Sean Patrick, Kenston, Sr.

The Akron commit is a two-way star, but he is a game-changer on offense where he ran for 1,504 yards, caught 25 passes for 288 yards and led the area with 170 points.

RB Amani Powell, VASJ. Sr.

He carried 221 times for 1,804 yards and 18 touchdowns. Part of VASJ's vaunted 1-2 running attack with Bo Jackson, when Powell got to the second level, he was gone.

RB Josh Styles, Lake Catholic, Sr.

He missed the first game, but he still ran for 1,639 yards and 14 touchdowns. A powerful player who runs with grit. He also had 79 tackles and 11 TFLs on defense.

WR Justen Hodge, Mentor, So.

Extraordinarily talented 10th-grader had 46 catches for 872 yards and eight touchdowns. Hold your breath when the ball is thrown his way. He's special.

WR Brady McKnight, Riverside, Sr.

Electric playmaker had 63 catches for 996 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns and was a strong defensive back. The total package.

WR Ace Peterlin, Lake Catholic, Jr.

He finished with 77 catches for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's also a standout defensive back, and he should have All-Ohio honors coming his way soon.

OL Logan Bryant, Chardon, Jr.

The linchpin of Chardon's vaunted running attack, he is in line for All-Ohio honors this year after being a first-team all-district performer. Brutally strong and plays with an edge in the trenches.

OL Sean Doyle, Kenston, Sr.

The Bombers' top offensive lineman is one of the best in Ohio. He's been the key to the trenches for three years now. Also a big-time wrestler.

OL Matthew Kahley, Kirtland, Jr.

The Hornets' top lineman is in line to be an All-Ohio selection for the second straight year. He'll go down as one of the all-time greats at Kirtland, and that says a lot.

OL Isaiah Walter, Riverside, Sr.

The Beavers were blessed to have this senior returning to anchor the offensive line at center this season. A powerful blocker who makes all of the right line calls for his team.

OL Nathan Zappitelli, Lake Catholic, So.

Could Zappitelli go down as the best offensive lineman in Lake Catholic history? That's possible. He's only a sophomore, he piled up 45 pancake blows. Wow.

Ath Brayden Richards, Perry, Sr.

Dynamic two-year player headed to Air Force on a track scholarship, he ran for 366 yards, caught 40 passes for 695 yards and threw for 102 yards. He can do it all.

K Dylan Tackett, Mentor, Sr.

Mr. Automatic. He was 35-for-36 on conversion kicks and also booted six field goals, including a long of 44 yards. Few kickoffs were returned because he booted them out of the end zone.

First Team Defense

DL Will Bates, Kirtland, Sr.

He had 25 TFLs and 11 sacks heading into the Hornets' Division VI state semifinal this weekend. He's fast, physical and creates havoc off the snap of the ball.

DL Dom Kirks, Riverside, Sr.

A University of Washington commit, he had 53 tackles, 17 TFLs and 11 sacks — and he missed four games with a knee injury. It's scary to think what he would have done if he played the whole year.

DL Brody Lennon, Gilmour, Jr.

He had 66 tackles, 20 TFLs and 11 sacks coming off the edge for the Lancers. He's also a big-play threat on offense with 627 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

LB Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland Sr.

Fisher Award finalist was a first-team All-Ohioan on offense last year. This year he will be on defense after 102 tackles, 22 TFLs, five sacks and three picks heading into the state semifinal round.

LB Alexander Ash, Chardon, Jr.

He has 136 tackles, 26 TFLs and 11.5 sacks heading into the Division III state semifinal round. The latest in a long line of Ash players from Chardon, he might be the best of them all.

LB Luke Joy, Lake Catholic, Jr.

He had 115 tackles, three sacks and 13 TFLS in the heart of the Cougars' defense. With his senior year yet to come, look out. The sky is the limit for this hard-hitting ballhawk.

LB Owen McKoon, Perry, Jr.

He has 124 tackles, 20 TFLs and eight sacks as the leader of Perry's defense. In short-yardage situations, he's a hammer at running back. A tough, hard-nosed kid.

LB Sam Salminen, Riverside, Sr.

The heartbeat of Riverside's defense, he had 125 tackles, eight TFLs, four sacks and also led the team with three interceptions. An absolute beast in the middle.

DB Will Beers, Kirtland, Sr.

He has four interceptions and is a tough, hard-nosed cover corner. Additionally, he has run for more than 1,300 yards to go with 19 touchdowns.

DB Andrew Bruce, Chardon, Sr.

A University of Pennsylvania recruit, Bruce has 18 pass breakups and three interceptions to go with 27 tackles and a sack. A tough cover man who is also the team's second-leading rusher.

DB Tymir Cardona, Kenston, Jr.

A highlight reel on both sides of the ball. He had four interceptions and a slew of PBUs this year as a top-flight corner, and he also had 32 catches and five TDs on offense.

DB Leo Colombi, Chardon, Sr.

A Miami (Ohio) recruit, Colombi has 67 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 15 pass break-ups and he's even Chardon's leading receiver. He can do it all for the state semifinalist Hilltoppers.

DB Antonio Shelley, Mentor, Sr.

He led Mentor with 87 tackles to go with three TFLs and two interceptions. Not the biggest dude in the world, but he'll stick his nose in the action and hit with power.

DB Vince Tomasic, Perry, Jr.

A ball-hawk on the back end, Tomasic has six interceptions heading into the state semifinal round. He's also not afraid to hit, with 35 tackles and a sack as a DB.

Ath Bo Jackson, VASJ, Jr.

A Power Five national recruit, Jackson starred on both sides of the ball. He ran for 1,329 yards and 27 touchdowns and also had 63 tackles, five TFLs, four PBUs and five quarterback pressures.

P Duke Brennan, University, Sr.

He had a 36.6 yard average on punts and was a master of pinning teams inside the 20. He also had 39 tackles on defense and 32 receptions on offense.

Second Team Offense

QB Jake Kavcic, Gilmour, Sr.: He threw for 1,518 yards and 25 touchdowns and also ran for 636 yards and 10 scores.

QB Walter Moses, Perry, Jr.: Through 14 games, he has thrown for 2,067 yards and 25 touchdowns, with 10 two-point conversions. His 73 percent completion rate is crazy.

RB Luke Smith, Geneva, Sr.: He ran for 894 yards and 11 touchdowns with a gaudy 9.6-yard average. He also caught two TD passes, threw three TD passes and returned kicks.

RB Jayden Studio, Perry, Sr.: Kent State commit has run for 1,361 yards and 20 touchdowns heading into the state semifinals.

WR Gino Blasini, Kirtland Sr.: He has 34 catches for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has four picks on defense.

WR Sean Dillard, Gilmour, Jr.: He had 41 catches for 693 yards and 12 touchdowns as a big-time home run hitter on offense.

WR Austin VanHuss, Mentor, Jr: He had 45 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns. He's part of a scary — and young — Mentor skill set.

TE, Andrew Baggott, Chardon, So.: A mammoth lineman, the run-heavy Hilltoppers play him at tight end to set the edge, and nobody does it better.

OL Greg Bares, Lake Catholic, Sr: If Zappitelli is Lake's No. 1 lineman, then Bares is 1A. He can run block and pass block with the best of them.

OL Landry Brede, Mentor, So.: A mere 10th-grader, Brede is piling up Power 5 college offers with his strong, steady play.

OL Brandon Johnson, VASJ, Sr.: The Vikings poured on the points and yards this year, and this senior mainstay is a big reason why.

OL Chuck Thomas, Perry, Jr.: All-district performer and one of the keys to Perry's high-scoring offense.

OL Jason Thrower, Geneva, Sr.: An absolute punishing run-blocker in Geneva's ground-and-pound offense.

Ath Miles Miller, Berkshire, Sr.: He threw for 1,015 yards and 17 touchdowns, ran for 556 yards and 10 touchdowns and also had 60 tackles and five PBUs as a free safety.

K, Grady Kucharson, Kenston, So.: A first-year starter who didn't play like one, he was 50-53 on conversion kicks and also made four field goals.

Second team defense

DL Antonio Bottiggi, Riverside, Sr.: Division I college recruit had 52 tackles, 22 TFLs and six sacks with two forced fumbles.

DL Drew Smith, Perry, Jr.: He plays much bigger than the 5-6, 160-pounder that he is. He has 53 tackles, five sacks and 11 TFLs so far.

DL Nico Traczyk, Mayfield, Sr.: Mammoth interior lineman had 13 TFLs, two sacks and more than 40 tackles as a gap-eating nose that commanded double teams.

LB Davon Badley, Harvey, Sr.: All-Ohioan had 75 tackles with two sacks and 24 TFLs to pace the Red Raiders' defense.

LB Joe Barch, Mayfield, Sr.: Super productive with 25 TFLs, eight sacks, six QB pressures and three fumble recoveries to go with his 108 total tackles.

LB Macguire Boyd, Kirtland, Sr.: The Hornets' big hitter in the middle of their defense. he might be the hardest hitter in Kirtland history, which is saying something.

LB Bryce Peet, Geneva, So.: A hammer of a linebacker, he had 98 tackles, six TFLs, five sacks, and he also ran for more than 900 yards to go with 12 TDs on offense.

LB Henry Schenk, Mentor, Jr.: All-district performer had 74 tackles and 11 TFLs, with two sacks. But numbers don't tell the whole story. He was a huge anchor for the Mentor defense in the middle.

DB Caleb Hewitt, Chardon, Jr.: He had 17 pass break-ups and two interceptions. Lightning fast player who also stars on offense.

DB Jamal Jefferson, Euclid, Sr.: He numbers — two interceptions, 28 tackles — don't tell the story. He's a tremendous talent at safety.

DB Dante Landers, VASJ, Sr.: The Vikings' top shutdown corner had seven PBUs and an interception, but few teams attempted to throw his way. He's sifting through a bunch of D1 college offers.

DB Caden Markowski, Mentor, Sr.: A true leader, he had 74 tackles, three interceptions and a ton of break-ups. His experience was invaluable.

DB Will Sayle, Kirtland, Sr.: He has four interceptions and 20 PBUs. He is already a two-time All-Ohioan and will soon be three-time.

Ath Delond Moss, South, Sr.: He had 71 tackles and nine PBUs on defense, as well as 30 catches for 366 yards on offense

P Ryan Cvitkovic, NDCL, So.: He averaged 35.2 yards per punt and also had a 45 percent touchback rate as the Lions' kicker.

Third Team Offense

QB Will Francis, Chardon, Sr. He has run for 1,654 yards and 15 touchdowns in the Hilltoppers' run-heavy offense.

QB Donovan Moorehead, Hawken, So.: He threw for 1,542 yards and 22 touchdowns as a first-year starter.

RB Shahn Alston, Harvey, So.: He ran for 1,042 yards and 15 touchdowns. Only a sophomore, he's getting a ton of Power Five college looks.

RB Jordan Johnson, Hawken, Jr.: He ran for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns as the Hawks' lead back. He's so shifty and fast, it's hard to track him down.

RB Luke Reed, Benedictine, Jr.: He ran for 1,190 yards and 18 touchdowns for the resurgent Bengals, setting him up for a big senior campaign.

WR Dylan Krupp, Kenston, Jr.: He had 32 catches for 486 yards and five touchdowns in his senior campaign.

WR Cross Nimmo, Lake Catholic, Jr.: He had 30 catches for 801 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's getting a bunch of Power Five offers.

WR Luke Sivon, Perry, Jr.: He has 38 catches for 849 yards heading into the state semifinal. When he gets the ball in space, he's gone.

OL Brady Burich, Kirtland, Sr.: Ultra-reliable senior starter for the state semifinalist Hornets. He's a rock at the offensive guard spot.

OL Max Robarge, Kenston, Sr.: Three-year starter at center graded out better than 90 percent this year.

OL Bryant Perkins, Madison, Sr.: The standout on Madison's offensive line, leading the team to a resurgent 8-3 record this year.

OL Trevor Winters, Chardon, So.: Only a sophomore, Winters was an all-district selection for Chardon's state semifinal team.

OL Anthony Zagrocki, Perry, Jr.: Perhaps a late-bloomer, Zagrocki is an all-district performer and a huge key to the Pirates' state run.

Ath D.J. Sears, Lake Catholic, Jr.: He had 41 catches for 622 yards and nine touchdowns. Also ran for seven scores in short-yardage situations.

K Harley Forkins, Lake Catholic, Jr.: He made all but one of his conversion kicks this season and pinned teams deep on kickoffs. He's also an all-Ohio soccer player.

Third Team Defense

DL Anthony Fortuna, Kirtland, Sr.: He has topped 70 tackles to go with double-digit TFLs and QB hurries going into the state semifinals.

DL Josh Grambo, NDCL, Sr.: He finished with 44 tackles, 15 TFLs and eight sacks as a three-year starter for the Lions.

DL Austin Leszynski, Chardon, Sr.: He has 69 tackles, seven sacks and 17 TFLs for the state semifinalist Hilltoppers.

DL Duncan Scott, Chagrin Falls, Sr.: The anchor of the Tigers' D-line, he had 90 tackles, nine TFLs and two sacks.

DL Max Soltis, Cardinal, Jr.: He had 82 tackles, 15 TFLs and three sacks. He's also a dominating offensive lineman.

LB Sean Fioritto, University, Sr.: He had 101 tackles, five TFLs and two sacks.

LB Ashton Kolenic, Kenston, Sr.: He had 64 tackles, six sacks and 15 TFLs with five fumble recoveries.

LB Paxon Laschinger, Hawken, Sr.: He had 96 tackles and seven TFLs.

LB Luke Mangini, Hawken, Sr.: He finished with 89 tackles with eight TFLs and six sacks. He also had more than 600 yards on offense.

LB Quinton Wilson, South, Sr.: Coming off the edge as a DE/OLB, he had 97 tackles, 16.5 TFLs and six sacks.

DB Jan Castellano, Fairport, So.: Regardless of size of school, an area-leading nine interceptions is impressive. All-Ohio honors should be coming soon.

DB Griffin Moskal, NDCL, Sr.: He had 108 tackles, four interceptions and five TFLs.

DB: Alexander Davis, Madison, Jr.: Flexing between safety and linebacker, he had 95 tackles, 15 TFLs and two sacks.

DB Charlie Thompson, Kenston, Jr.: He had 53 tackles, eight PBUs and three interceptions.

Ath Reon'Tae Lowery, North, Sr.: Whether at defensive back or at running back, Lowery was the Rangers' primary go-to player.

P Julian Javoris, Hawken, Jr.: He had a 35.6 yard average with a long of 60 yards.

Honor roll

Beachwood: MarTez Pinkney, Jack Felder; Benedictine: J.J. Baldwin, Jamere Church; Berkshire: Justin Phillips, Jack Hastings, Jason Brent, Danny Tiller; Brush: M.J. Russell, Tanelle Rose, T.J. Williams; Cardinal: Troy Domen, Logan Strever, Reese Soltis, Neal Lucariello; Chagrin Falls: Charlie Bazzone, Luke Neimeier, Cole Ducas, Sam Stauffer; Chardon: Austin Green, Vinny Colombi, Braden Maruna, Sam Sacerich; Euclid: Marquiese Hall, Kei'shjuan Telfair, Rufus Lester; Fairport: D.J. Dambolena, James Gadomski, Maverrick Piotrowski; Geneva: Kenny Young, Matt Wright, Jackson Furlan; Gilmour: Andy Kavcic, Nick Speyer, Alex Melaragno; Harvey: Zhavier Nurse, Cavon Wise; Hawken: Charlie Mallett, Jackson Hedin, Keni Obi ; Kenston: Lucas Kaltenbach, ; Kirtland: Danny Alfieri, Jake LaVerde, Nick Barisic; Lake Catholic: Wyatt Kaufman, David Iannini; Madison: Carson Alley, James Poe; Mayfield: Dylan Colello, Joey Pinzone, Dom Milano; Mentor: Jack O'Neill, Caden Clair, Julian Solis, Spencer Barninger; NDCL: Caleb Cirino, Brayden Buell, Anthony Tibaldi; North: Steven Cammack; Perry: Joey Baldree, Jack Knisely, Dom LaMacchia, Armani Chiappone; Riverside: Jason Mackey, Matt Priest, West Wunderle, Donovan Conwell; South: Joe Meden, Luka Soric, Jordan Ivey; University: Cameron Beiswenger, Jackson Boland, Mikey Malone; VASJ: Brian Kortovich, Max Gembus, Sean Didona: West Geauga: Andrew Marino, Shawn Leonard, Cejay Baker, Elijah Gudger; Wickliffe: Ryan Quinn