2023 NCAA Tournament: How to watch Tennessee-Duke basketball game

Zach McKinnell
·3 min read

No. 4 seed Tennessee (24-10, 11-7 SEC) will play No. 5 seed Duke (27-8, 14-6 ACC) Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The winner of the Tennessee-Duke matchup will advance to the Sweet 16 on March 23. Potential opponents will be determined on Friday after the conclusion of first-round games.

Tennessee defeated No. 13 seed Louisiana, 58-55, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. The win is Tennessee’s seventh consecutive victory versus Louisiana since 1985.

2023 NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Duke basketball all-time series

Below is game day and broadcast information for the Tennessee-Duke NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday at Amway Center.

Tennessee-Duke broadcast information

  • TV: CBS

  • Time: 2:40 p.m. EDT

  • On the call: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst) and Lauren Shehadi (reporter)

  • Radio: Vol Network

  • On the call: Bob Kesling (play-by-play), Bert Bertelkamp (analyst) and Tim Berry (engineer)

Series

  • Duke leads the all-time series, 8-7, dating to 1911

  • The Blue Devils won the most recent meeting, 77-67, at the 2011 Maui Invitational

  • Tennessee and Duke have never played in the NCAA Tournament

  • At Texas, Rick Barnes faced Duke in the second round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament as the Blue Devils defeated the Longhorns, 74-69

Coaching

  • Tennessee: Rick Barnes (174-91, 4-9 overall record versus Duke)

  • Duke: Jon Scheyer (27-8, 0-0 overall record versus Tennessee)

Common opponents

  • Kansas:

    • Tennessee: 64-50 win against Kansas on Nov. 25

    • Duke: 69-64 loss against Kansas on Nov. 15

Key statistics

  • The Vols are 4-1 against teams ranked in the top-15 of the Associated Press top-25

  • With a victory, Rick Barnes will tie Hall of Famer Lou Henson for 15th place on the all-time Division I coaching wins list

  • The Vols are 21-0 this season when holding opponents to fewer than 60 points

  • Only five teams have scored 70 or more points against Tennessee this season

  • Duke enters Saturday’s matchup on a 10-game win streak and have not lost a game since Feb. 11

Tennessee's NCAA Tournament history

  • Tennessee is making its 25th appearance in the NCAA Tournament in school history

  • The Vols earned a No. 4 seed for the fourth time in program history

  • With a win, Tennessee will make its ninth Sweet 16 appearance in school history

  • Tennessee is 1-7 all-time against current members of the ACC in the NCAA Tournament

  • Tennessee has not won a second round game in the NCAA Tournament since 2019

Up next

  • With a Tennessee win versus Duke, the Vols will advance to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

  • The opponent will be the winner of the game between the first round winners of No. 1 seed Purdue-No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson and No. 8 seed Memphis-No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

