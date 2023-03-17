2023 NCAA Tournament: How to watch Tennessee-Duke basketball game

No. 4 seed Tennessee (24-10, 11-7 SEC) will play No. 5 seed Duke (27-8, 14-6 ACC) Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The winner of the Tennessee-Duke matchup will advance to the Sweet 16 on March 23. Potential opponents will be determined on Friday after the conclusion of first-round games.

Tennessee defeated No. 13 seed Louisiana, 58-55, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. The win is Tennessee’s seventh consecutive victory versus Louisiana since 1985.

2023 NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Duke basketball all-time series

Below is game day and broadcast information for the Tennessee-Duke NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday at Amway Center.

Tennessee-Duke broadcast information

TV: CBS

Time: 2:40 p.m. EDT

On the call: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst) and Lauren Shehadi (reporter)

Radio: Vol Network

On the call: Bob Kesling (play-by-play), Bert Bertelkamp (analyst) and Tim Berry (engineer)

Series

Duke leads the all-time series, 8-7, dating to 1911

The Blue Devils won the most recent meeting, 77-67, at the 2011 Maui Invitational

Tennessee and Duke have never played in the NCAA Tournament

At Texas, Rick Barnes faced Duke in the second round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament as the Blue Devils defeated the Longhorns, 74-69

Coaching

Tennessee: Rick Barnes (174-91, 4-9 overall record versus Duke)

Duke: Jon Scheyer (27-8, 0-0 overall record versus Tennessee)

Common opponents

Kansas: Tennessee: 64-50 win against Kansas on Nov. 25 Duke: 69-64 loss against Kansas on Nov. 15



Key statistics

The Vols are 4-1 against teams ranked in the top-15 of the Associated Press top-25

With a victory, Rick Barnes will tie Hall of Famer Lou Henson for 15th place on the all-time Division I coaching wins list

The Vols are 21-0 this season when holding opponents to fewer than 60 points

Only five teams have scored 70 or more points against Tennessee this season

Duke enters Saturday’s matchup on a 10-game win streak and have not lost a game since Feb. 11

Tennessee's NCAA Tournament history

Tennessee is making its 25th appearance in the NCAA Tournament in school history

The Vols earned a No. 4 seed for the fourth time in program history

With a win, Tennessee will make its ninth Sweet 16 appearance in school history

Tennessee is 1-7 all-time against current members of the ACC in the NCAA Tournament

Tennessee has not won a second round game in the NCAA Tournament since 2019

Up next

With a Tennessee win versus Duke, the Vols will advance to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

The opponent will be the winner of the game between the first round winners of No. 1 seed Purdue-No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson and No. 8 seed Memphis-No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic

