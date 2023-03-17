2023 NCAA Tournament: How to watch Tennessee-Duke basketball game
No. 4 seed Tennessee (24-10, 11-7 SEC) will play No. 5 seed Duke (27-8, 14-6 ACC) Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
The winner of the Tennessee-Duke matchup will advance to the Sweet 16 on March 23. Potential opponents will be determined on Friday after the conclusion of first-round games.
Tennessee defeated No. 13 seed Louisiana, 58-55, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. The win is Tennessee’s seventh consecutive victory versus Louisiana since 1985.
2023 NCAA Tournament: Tennessee-Duke basketball all-time series
Below is game day and broadcast information for the Tennessee-Duke NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday at Amway Center.
Tennessee-Duke broadcast information
TV: CBS
Time: 2:40 p.m. EDT
On the call: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst) and Lauren Shehadi (reporter)
Radio: Vol Network
On the call: Bob Kesling (play-by-play), Bert Bertelkamp (analyst) and Tim Berry (engineer)
Series
Duke leads the all-time series, 8-7, dating to 1911
The Blue Devils won the most recent meeting, 77-67, at the 2011 Maui Invitational
Tennessee and Duke have never played in the NCAA Tournament
At Texas, Rick Barnes faced Duke in the second round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament as the Blue Devils defeated the Longhorns, 74-69
Coaching
Tennessee: Rick Barnes (174-91, 4-9 overall record versus Duke)
Duke: Jon Scheyer (27-8, 0-0 overall record versus Tennessee)
Common opponents
Kansas:
Tennessee: 64-50 win against Kansas on Nov. 25
Duke: 69-64 loss against Kansas on Nov. 15
Key statistics
The Vols are 4-1 against teams ranked in the top-15 of the Associated Press top-25
With a victory, Rick Barnes will tie Hall of Famer Lou Henson for 15th place on the all-time Division I coaching wins list
The Vols are 21-0 this season when holding opponents to fewer than 60 points
Only five teams have scored 70 or more points against Tennessee this season
Duke enters Saturday’s matchup on a 10-game win streak and have not lost a game since Feb. 11
Tennessee's NCAA Tournament history
Tennessee is making its 25th appearance in the NCAA Tournament in school history
The Vols earned a No. 4 seed for the fourth time in program history
With a win, Tennessee will make its ninth Sweet 16 appearance in school history
Tennessee is 1-7 all-time against current members of the ACC in the NCAA Tournament
Tennessee has not won a second round game in the NCAA Tournament since 2019
Up next
With a Tennessee win versus Duke, the Vols will advance to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York
The opponent will be the winner of the game between the first round winners of No. 1 seed Purdue-No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson and No. 8 seed Memphis-No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic